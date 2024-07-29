American Pickers In Search of Minnesota Rusty Gold

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular History Channel show is coming to Minnesota this fall. American Pickers is planning to come through the area in September looking for rusty gold.

The show was in Minnesota last year as well and this will be their 7th visit to the state. Associate Producer Joshua Kerlin says the show is very well-traveled and they try to get to each state once a year:

"So we do though like to go back as often as we can so that way everyone has a chance at being seen and we always have such great success all throughout which is why we've been able to have such a great successful show viewership-wise as well because we do get to go out often."

He says while picking is Mike, Robbie, and Dani's job they have a lot of fun doing it too:

"They have been doing this for, beyond even what the show has captured, you know that has only been on since 2010, and you know this is a lifelong identity and mission for Mike and the crew and so they have such a good time picking in every state we go to which is why we can't get enough and why we keep going back so often."

Kerlin says the team loves to visit local attractions if time allows when they visit each state. He says local eating is the crew's favorite thing to do. If you know someone who would be a good pick for the show they are looking for tips.

To contact the show with your rusty treasure tip email America Pickers at: americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call (646)-493-2184.

