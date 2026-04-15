ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud is planning to do some controlled burns on Thursday. There will be controlled burns of the rain gardens near the YMCA between 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Flames and smoke may be visible from Northway Drive and the adjacent streets. These burns are planned, monitored, and conducted under appropriate safety conditions.

The city reminds residents not to call 911 or other emergency services if they see these controlled burns.