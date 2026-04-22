New Owners Take the Helm at Keystone Design Build

New Owners Take the Helm at Keystone Design Build

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RICE (WJON News) -- A longtime Waite Park business that recently relocated to Rice is celebrating new ownership. After 20 years under founder Marc Kelash, Keystone Design Build has announced that the business is transitioning ownership to Sam Kelash and Grant Mumm. The announcement coincides with the opening of the business's new headquarters on Main Street in Rice, where the old schoolhouse used to stand.

READ MORE:  Keystone’s New Headquarters Rises Where Rice’s School Once Stood

The new ownership says it is the beginning of a new chapter defined by a hands-on approach, operational efficiency, and community investment. They say one of their priorities is closing the gap between quality commercial construction and what mid- and small-sized businesses can afford. Mark Kelash will remain with Keystone Design Build as a Project Manager during the transition.

New Owners of Keystone Design Build, Inc, PHOTO courtesy of Keystone Design Build
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Keystone Design Build is a commercial general contractor specializing in design-build construction for funeral homes, healthcare facilities, dental clinics, retail centers, restaurants, and multi-family housing, and has served Central Minnesota since 2003.

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