Keystone’s New Headquarters Rises Where Rice’s School Once Stood

RICE (WJON News) -- A cherished chapter of Rice’s history ended last month with the demolition of the city’s old schoolhouse, originally built around 1911.

The site will soon become home to the new headquarters of Keystone Design Build, a firm with deep personal and professional ties to the location.

The schoolhouse first welcomed students in either 1912 or 1913. It served the Rice community as Independent School District 47 until its final academic year in 1957 or 1958.

Antique sellers operated out of the space until 1992, when it was purchased by Marc Kelash, the future founder of Keystone Design Build.

“This isn’t just a construction site, it’s a piece of my life. “My son was born here. It’s more than a foundation, it’s a legacy. And now we’re going to build something that honors that legacy while looking toward the future.”

Keystone Design Build is known for its expertise in commercial, dental, and funeral home construction.

