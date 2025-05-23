Sauk Rapids, SR-R Considering Partnership On New ECC Building

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The city of Sauk Rapids is considering a partnership with the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District to add more amenities to the future Early Childhood Center.

Back in February, school district voters approved a $37.2 million referendum question to build the Early Childhood Center near the high school.

Read More: Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice Referendum Results |

Since then, city leaders approached the district on a possible partnership that would also include indoor recreation and community meeting space.

City Administrator Ross Olson says the city's portion of the project could include spaces like a senior center, one or two gyms, and locker rooms.

What we're looking at right now is about a 7,000 square foot gym space with a track around it. That would be available through community ed programming and open gym, open pickleball, things like that, which people could come and enjoy.

Image Courtesy of the City of Sauk Rapids Image Courtesy of the City of Sauk Rapids loading...

The price tag for the city's portion of the 70,000 to 80,000 square feet of space could range between $7.6 million and $11.8 million, depending on what is all included in the final design. Olson says the city has about $5.5 million already earmarked for the project, they would have to bond for anything above that amount.

The Community Education Department would be potentially headquartered in the building and run its day-to-day operations.

School district leaders say they plan to break ground on the Early Childhood Center next May with an anticipated opening in the fall of 2027.

Get our free mobile app

During its meeting on Tuesday night, the Sauk Rapids City Council will consider whether it wants to move forward with the joint project.

A formal agreement would eventually need to be approved by both entities.

READ RELATED ARTICLES