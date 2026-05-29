Intersection Collision In Wright County Leaves One Injured
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wright County.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday, just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 241 in St. Michael. One vehicle was westbound on Highway 241, while a second vehicle was eastbound, making a left turn onto Edgewood Drive. They collided in the intersection.
Twenty-four-year-old Hollin Hackett of Brooklyn Center was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with unknown injuries. Thirty-four-year-old Benjamin McCormick of Big Lake was not hurt.
PHOTOS: 17 Retro '80s Car Features We Totally Miss
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz