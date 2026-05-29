Intersection Collision In Wright County Leaves One Injured

Intersection Collision In Wright County Leaves One Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wright County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday, just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 241 in St. Michael. One vehicle was westbound on Highway 241, while a second vehicle was eastbound, making a left turn onto Edgewood Drive.  They collided in the intersection.

Twenty-four-year-old Hollin Hackett of Brooklyn Center was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with unknown injuries.  Thirty-four-year-old Benjamin McCormick of Big Lake was not hurt.

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