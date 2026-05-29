Teenage Driver Injured In Highway 10 Crash With Semi-truck
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt when the car she was driving collided with a semi.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River. A car was traveling west on Highway 10, while a semi was attempting to cross westbound Highway 10 when they collided.
The 16-year-old girl from Ramsey driving the car was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 68-year-old Anthony Hanf of Becker, was not hurt.
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