Teenage Driver Injured In Highway 10 Crash With Semi-truck

Teenage Driver Injured In Highway 10 Crash With Semi-truck

Lee Voss - WJON

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt when the car she was driving collided with a semi.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Elk River.  A car was traveling west on Highway 10, while a semi was attempting to cross westbound Highway 10 when they collided.

The 16-year-old girl from Ramsey driving the car was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver of the semi, 68-year-old Anthony Hanf of Becker, was not hurt.

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