Wow, is this weekend jam-packed with fun all across the St. Cloud area and beyond. There is no shortage of options to pick from. Music fans have Lee Brice at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. There is also Music in The Gardens at Munsinger Gardens with the Half Steps on Sunday.

Bargain Hunters can hit the Benton County Fair Garage Sale for two days of hunting for those lost treasures:

READ MORE: Find Treasures At Benton County Fair’s Inaugural Garage Sale

And don't forget about the Minnesota Quilt Show at the River's Edge Convention Center, or the State High School Baseball Tournament.

If that is not enough fun for you, check out the Weekender's picks for some additional excitement below.

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Summer is in full swing in neighboring Sartell with its Summerfest celebration. The annual parade starts at 10 am on Saturday down Riverside Avenue. The parade starts at 7th St. N. and ends at 1st St. N. Then there is the big bash at the Community Center from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. with a kids 1k dash, a kids zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Trace Elements, Kat Blue, and Radio Nation. The event is free to attend, but there is a $5 cost for the kids' 1k. Registration for the kids' 1k starts at 3 pm on site; no pre-registration is required.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. for parade, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Community Center.

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Learn more about animals and see some up close at a special event on Saturday. Join Freeport’s Hemker Park & Zoo right in St. Cloud at the Hemker Zoo presentation at the St. Cloud Library. The one-hour free event features zoo staff with animal friends as they teach people about the critters' natural habitat, special adaptations, and how the zoo looks after them. The event is limited to 50 people, so get there early to reserve your spot.

Saturday: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

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Soccer fans, you don’t have to cheer on the U.S. Team in the World Cup alone. St. Cloud has some watch parties taking place on Friday. Join a watch party and help cheer on Team USA as they take on Paraguay at 8 pm on Friday. The Red Carpet’s Pub Bar is hosting a party with doors opening at 7 pm. They will have Pizza and Chicken Wing Specials, and a prize giveaway, and there is no cover charge, free to attend. Iron Street Distillery is hosting a party as well with a new big screen in their main cocktail room.

Friday: 7:00 pm

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Take a break from the summer heat and do some gift shopping at the Granite City Bizarre Bazaar taking place in the field house at St. Cloud State University. The huge sale will have all types of crafts, from woodwork and food to metalwork and candles. Stop in and check out what the next hot craft item is, and maybe find a unique gift for Father’s Day or even Christmas. Plus, Just Another Crow’s Nest Shop is having a make-your-own-soy-candle from 10 am – 2 pm at the show. For $20, they will provide all the supplies, and you can make your own candle to take home. The candle making is while supplies last, so it could end early. Free to attend the craft show.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

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Have you ever wanted to learn to fly a plane, but going up into the wild blue yonder is a little intimidating? You can take your chance without leaving the ground this weekend at the FlightSimExpo at the St. Paul River Centre. Over 60 exhibitors will be on hand, celebrating aviation and the role flight simulators have played in training. The event is open to the public, and no prior experience is necessary to try your hand at it. There will also be railroad simulators, driving and racing simulators, virtual reality games, and more. The cost is $40 to attend, and kids 12 and under are free.

Friday: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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