Rain, rain, go away, come again another day. The weather seems to be listening to the old kids' song because the rain should clear up in time for some nice weekend weather to get outside.

It is another weekend jam-packed full of fun. We already told you about the Shrine Circus on Saturday in Sauk Rapids. Don't forget to get those discounted tickets through The Value Connection!

READ MORE: The Shriners Circus Makes A Thrilling Comeback in Sauk Rapids

How about the free concert/fundraiser at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud, or the Lady Slipper Bike Ride in Avon. Toy Story 5 opens this week, too. Visit Buzz, Woody, Potato Head, and the gang on the big screen again.

Plus, Sunday, Sunday, Sunday, live from dad's back yard, it's Father's Day. Don't forget to visit Dad and have some fun with him. At least give him a call. Check out the Weekender's picks for more fun below:

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Dave Rowland, Getty Images Dave Rowland, Getty Images

Watch the rough and tumble sport of Rugby live just up the road in Clearwater. The USA Rugby U23 Women’s All-Star Championship will hit the pitch of Eldorado Park for three big days of action. The annual event is a high-performance competition between USA Rugby High Performance and regional rugby programs. There will be a wide network of rugby prospects with over 200 participants. Head over to Clearwater to catch the action in person or use the link above to watch the live stream. It is free to attend:

Friday – Sunday: Use the link above to see the full schedule and start times for matches.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Head out to Lake George on Friday to have some fun and learn. The 30th Annual Juneteenth Celebration will have informational booths from numerous organizations, live music and stage performances, food trucks, a kids’ zone with crafts and games, fun activities like a basketball and domino tournament, and more. It is all free to attend, and there is free parking on site, too.

Friday: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

With Waite Park and Sartell’s annual summer festivals done and St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids next week, it seems like a perfect weekend for an outdoor carnival. First Presbyterian Church on 5th Avenue South has you covered. There will be live animals, raffles, games, prizes, and more. It is free to attend.

Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Redhead Creamery Redhead Creamery

Cheese curds are a Minnesota county fair, carnival celebration staple, so why not celebrate them with a full day? Curd Fest is back at Redhead Creamery in Brooten. They will have live music, local food, vendors, distillery tours, beer, hard cider, wine, and of course, cheese curds of all kinds. Tickets are $18 in advance, or $20 at the door, and kids 12 and under are free.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

As mentioned above, we are in limbo in St. Cloud, waiting for Rapid River Days and Granite City Days next week. But you can head up Highway 23 to Paynesville to take part in its Town & Country Days all week. Wednesday is Family Fun Night at Gazebo Park, Thursday has the annual carnival and parade, Friday the carnival continues and free music by Diamondback, and Saturday wraps up with the lawn tractor pull and craft sale. Most of the events are free to attend. Use the link in the header to see the full schedule, times, and locations.

Wednesday – Saturday: Use the link in the header for times and locations.

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.