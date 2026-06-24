Hold the phone, Cotton! Or, at least put it away for a day this week. There are so many exciting events going on in and around St. Cloud that you won't want to be distracted, so you can focus on the fun. Both Granite City Days (St. Cloud) and Rapids River Days (Sauk Rapids) are in full swing this weekend with parades, outdoor music, a pancake/fly-in breakfast, and a water ski show.

If those two four-day events aren't enough to satisfy your hunger for something to do, check out the Weekender's picks for additional ideas.

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The Royal Duck The Royal Duck

Your kids can channel their inner Gummi Bears and bounce here, and there, and have high adventure that’s beyond compare at the World's Largest Bounce House. The Royal Duck is a huge bounce park that will be at Crossroad Center starting on Friday, through July 19th. In addition to the bouncy fun, there are photo ops and fun dance music while you play. Your admission gets you three hours of playtime. Parents, not to worry if you are a big kid at heart, you can go with the combo pack. The cost is $28.99 for ages 10+, $34.99 for Parent Kid Combo (one adult and one child under 10, and additional kids are only $19.99). You can also purchase the unlimited re-entry add-on for $9.99 to come back on any other day for more fun. You do need to have anti-slip socks, but you can buy those on site too for an additional $5.99.

Weekends: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Weekdays: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

CAR SHOWS - ST. CLOUD

Summer is the time for car shows, and you can take in one on Friday at the Whitney Senior Center. Check out all the classic cars at the WACOSA Seniors Car Show featuring the Pan Towner’s. The show is free to attend, and there will be ice cream treats for purchase for $1 and $2 each.

Not to be outdone, there is the 5th Annual Slingshot show at Mies Outland on Saturday. Stop in and check out these unique rides and maybe win a prize as part of their giveaways. Free to attend.

If that is not enough, New Flyer and the Communications Workers of America (CWA) are holding a car show on Sunday with a cruise to follow. The show will be held in the New Flyer parking lot off of Opportunity Drive, and is free to attend.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – WASCOSA SENIOR SHOW

Saturday: Noon – 2:00 p.m. – Slingshot show at Mies Outland

Sunday: Noon – 1:00 p.m. – New Flyer parking lot.

Photo by Simone Pellegrini on Unsplash Photo by Simone Pellegrini on Unsplash

FLOWERS AND FINDS - ST. CLOUD

You can get some flowers or gifts for a loved one and maybe pick up a great find for yourself at the same time at St. Cloud Floral. The local shop is holding its annual Sprout and Scout event. It is bigger than ever with furniture, pottery, décor, holiday items, and more. It will be in the parking lot at 3333 W. Division St. (Midtown Square).

Daily: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

BOOK SWAP - WAITE PARK

Are you in need of a new read for those rainy summer days? Fuzzy Loon Design’s Book Swap may just be what you are looking for. At this fun, unique event, bring in up to three books and then trade them for an equal number of new-to-you books. They will have a wide variety of titles and genres to choose from for both kids and adults. Plus, you can create your own bookmark, or help with the Build Your Own Pre-Loved Blind Date Book. For the blind date book, you will support the event by creating a wrapped mystery book for others. The disguised book will cost $15 to purchase, but will be valued at $25+. All the proceeds will go toward buying books for the next swap. You can drop off books ahead of the swap, or even just drop off books to donate without swapping.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Marlon Medau on Unsplash Marlon Medau on Unsplash

TIME TRAVELERS EXPO - MINNEAPOLIS

Take a step back in time and find those long-lost treasures, you know, like maybe an old He-Man Action Figure. The Time Travelers Expo at the Minneapolis Convention Center is a must-see for collectors. The show will have over 65 vendors showcasing vinyl, pop culture, 70s outfits, home décor, and other vintage finds. The vendors come from all over the country for the exciting shopping event. Plus, there will be activities like palmistry, tarot readings, tintype, tea leaf reading, portraits, and more. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door on the day of.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.

Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby 2026 Stunning NASA Photos From The Artemis II Lunar Flyby Gallery Credit: Kelly Cordes/TSM/St CLoud