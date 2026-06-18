ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some exciting new events, as well as some traditional favorites, make up this year's Granite City Days celebration.

Wednesday, June 24th

The festival kicks off on Wednesday with Summertime By George. The headliner is The Fabulous Armadillos performing their show "What's Going On? Songs from the Vietnam War Era".

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Thursday, June 25th

Thursday's events begin with a special performance by WACOSA at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

That event to me is the most heart-warming event, the Paramount event. It's so great to see the WACOSA members up there living their best life. If you have an opportunity, it starts at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Check out that performance and then head over to the Lemonade Art Fair.

Granite City Days co-chair Alisa Schmidt says the show at the Paramount runs until 12:30 p.m. and it is free to attend.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University

The Lemonade Art Fair runs from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the opening ceremonies at 7:00 p.m., and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 26th

Schmidt says Friday's Park and Rock is from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Lake George.

We have a touch-a-truck with several different vehicles for the kids to explore, the vendor village has almost 50 vendors selling their products at the park, Sawyer's Dream is performing on stage, and 10 food trucks are coming as well.

Saturday, June 27th

Schmidt says Saturday's activities start with a pre-parade party at the Great River Children's Museum. They'll be handing out candy bags between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. They also have a $5 admission all day on Saturday.

The theme for this year's parade is "Honoring Our Past and Celebrating Our Future".

We're asking the floats to not only honor St. Cloud's past but also their business or organization's past and celebrate their future as well. And, we're bringing back prizes, so if floats are decorated, they can win a prize.

The parade starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs from St. Cloud Hospital to the public library.

After the parade, Pantown Brewing is hosting Panstock from noon until 9:00 p.m. with free food and live music throughout the day.

There's also a water ski show on the Mississippi River with the River Rats. Their performances are at 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, June 28th

Schmidt says on Sunday, they are bringing back the Fly-in/Drive-in pancake breakfast. This is an event that was once part of the old Wheels, Wings, and Water festival. St. Cloud Sky Central Airport will host the event on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

They are going to have lots of displays. Equipment displays, airplane displays, and a car show with Pantown Car Club. And then if you want, you can buy some pancakes.

After the pancake breakfast, you can head to Lake George for the Fred Yiran African Arts Festival from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.