St. Cloud Needs Everyday Voices On Its Transportation Planning Committee
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you have ideas on how to improve transportation in the St. Cloud area, whether it is driving, walking, biking, or other, the St. Cloud Area Transportation Organization (APO) is looking for you. The APO wants volunteers to join its Citizens' Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC).
The committee is a community group that brings local voices to the area's transportation planning. Members will discuss transportation topics, bring community perspectives to issues, and provide APO feedback. The CTAC serves in an advisory capacity only and will not actually vote on any projects or determine funding priorities.
Committee ideas and feedback will be shared with the APO's Technical Advisory Committee and Policy Board to help inform area transportation planning. People interested in serving on the CTAC can apply online by going to the APO's website. Use this link to apply for the CTAC.
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