APO Awards Over $1.2 Million To St. Cloud And Sartell

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization (APO) has awarded over $2.4 million dollars to two local projects. The APO has awarded just over $1.2 million to the City of Sartell in conjunction with Stearns County for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of 2nd Street South and 4th Avenue South.

The roundabout will help facilitate freight traffic from Niron Magnetics at the intersection. The City of St. Cloud was also awarded over $1.2 million dollars for the construction of a missing connection for Heatherwood Road by the Interstate 94 (I-94) Business Park near Opportunity Drive.

The proposed connection would extend the road south to 60th Street S. Currently Heatherwood Road ends near the Amazon Warehouse.  As part of the project, St. Cloud would also complete a missing section of the Bever Island Trail that would connect St. Cloud to Clearwater. Both projects are expected to start in 2027.

