SAUK CENTRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a crash near Sauk Centre on Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified about a crash around 1:00 in the morning at 38712 County Road 186 in Sauk Centre Township.

When deputies arrived, they found a pickup in the east ditch. Authorities say that the investigation determined that 41-year-old Tanya Brabo of Sauk Centre had been going north on County Road 186 when she lost control of the truck and left the road. The Sheriff's Office says alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

There were four passengers in the truck: 18-year-old Juan Hernandez-Godinez of Melrose, 21-year-old Carina Hernandez-Godinez of Sauk Centre, 18-year-old Jesenia Galicia of Melrose, and 19-year-old Alondra Aguilar of Sauk Centre.

All five people were hurt in the crash and received medical attention at the scene or were taken to local hospitals.

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