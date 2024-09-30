Two People Hurt In Crash Near Melrose
MELROSE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One man and a child were hurt in a crash near Melrose on Friday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash at the intersection of County Road 65 and 325th Avenue at 5:40 in the afternoon.
Once on scene deputies learned that 45-year-old Tyler Alm of Alexandria was driving an SUV west on County Road 65 when he suffered a blown tire. Alm then looked back to see what had happened, crossed the center line, and hit a car driven by 26-year-old Zachary Cole of Sleepy Eye who was going east.
Cole suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Melrose Hospital. A passenger in Cole's car, 3-year-old Izabel Oliver of Melrose suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Alm was issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.
