LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Dry conditions are being blamed for a vehicle fire that spread into a grass fire Sunday afternoon. The Streans County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a car fire just after 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 75 and 19th Avenue East in Lynden Township.

The caller told the dispatcher they heard a loud bang before seeing flames coming from the vehicle. Authorities say because of the dry conditions in the area, the fire spread to the grass in the nearby ditch, and then winds pushed the flames across to the north side of the road, where it continued to spread.

The Clearwater Fire Department responded and was able to put out the fire after a large area of grassland was burned. No one was hurt, and no firefighters were injured in the blaze.