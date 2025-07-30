EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An Eden Valley man has died after falling into a tanker trailer on Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call at 22588 County Road 34 at about 9:45 a.m. in Eden Lake Township for a man who had fallen into a 42-foot tanker trailer and was unresponsive. The trailer had about 1.5 feet of water inside when the person was found. He was pulled out of the trailer, and life-saving measures were attempted, and he was taken to the Paynesville Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Elder Gonzalez of Eden Valley. Gonzalez had been cleaning the tanker-trailer with a hose prior to being found.

