One Person Has Died In Semi-Truck Crash Near Eden Valley

One Person Has Died In Semi-Truck Crash Near Eden Valley

Paul Habstritt, WJON

MANANNAH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Burtrum man has died after two semi-trucks collided on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at around 3:00 p.m. about 4 miles west of Eden Valley. Authorities say a semi-truck was on east Highway 55 waiting to turn left into a driveway when a second semi-truck, also going east on Highway 55, crashed into it near Lakewood Road. The driver of one of the trucks, 57-year-old David Hofstadter of Burtrum, died in the crash. The other driver, 73-year-old Thomas Haag of Eden Valley, was not hurt.

