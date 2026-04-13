FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Augusta woman was killed when the car she was riding in rolled on Sunday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 7:20 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 44 near Fairhaven Township.

Once on the scene, deputies learned that an SUV being driven by 16-year-old Gavin Timmers of St. Augusta was going west on County Road 44, approaching the intersection with County Road 7, which is controlled by stop signs for westbound traffic. Authorities say Timmers collided with a pickup truck being driven by 42-year-old Katie Payne of Maple Lake, who was going north on County Road 7, and Timmers' SUV rolled.

A passenger in Timmers' vehicle, 56-year-old Tina Timmers of St. Augusta, died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. Gavin Timmers, Payne, and five passengers, ages 79 to 15 from both vehicles, were all taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with a variety of injuries.

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