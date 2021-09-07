Fire Crews Respond to Attic Fire

MELROSE -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Melrose last week.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. Friday in the 33000 block of County Road 30 in Grove Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the roof vents of the home.

Fire crews arrived and were able to contain the fire to the attic area.

Authorities say the home's upstairs bathroom sustained major damage.

The sheriff's office says the homeowner, 42-year-old Christopher Ritter, was not home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.