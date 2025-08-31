UPDATE: Suspect Identified in St. Cloud Stabbing
UPDATE: The suspect in the Sunday morning stabbing in St. Cloud has been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department says they are looking for 42-year-old George Harris of St. Cloud in connection with the stabbing in the 400 block of 19th 1/2 Avenue North. Harris is a black man, about 5'11" tall, around 200 lbs, and has a tattoo of lettering on the front of his neck. Police say people should not approach Harris, and anyone with any information on Harris is asked to call 911.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In an update to a story WJON first told you about on Sunday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department has released details about their presence in North St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call at about 9:40 a.m. to the 400 block of 19th 1/2 Avenue North for a woman who had been stabbed. Once on the scene, officers found a woman with a stab wound and provided medical assistance.
The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital and is in critical condition. St. Cloud Police say the suspect has not been located, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office assisted with a K9 officer to search the area for the suspect. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect's identity is not being released at this time, and the case remains an active investigation.
