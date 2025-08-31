UPDATE: The suspect in the Sunday morning stabbing in St. Cloud has been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department says they are looking for 42-year-old George Harris of St. Cloud in connection with the stabbing in the 400 block of 19th 1/2 Avenue North. Harris is a black man, about 5'11" tall, around 200 lbs, and has a tattoo of lettering on the front of his neck. Police say people should not approach Harris, and anyone with any information on Harris is asked to call 911.

George Harris, PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud Police Department. George Harris, PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud Police Department. loading...

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In an update to a story WJON first told you about on Sunday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department has released details about their presence in North St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a call at about 9:40 a.m. to the 400 block of 19th 1/2 Avenue North for a woman who had been stabbed. Once on the scene, officers found a woman with a stab wound and provided medical assistance.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE: Police Presence in North St. Cloud

Get our free mobile app

The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital and is in critical condition. St. Cloud Police say the suspect has not been located, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office assisted with a K9 officer to search the area for the suspect. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect's identity is not being released at this time, and the case remains an active investigation.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson