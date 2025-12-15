DASSEL (WJON News) -- A home sustained significant damage after a fire on Sunday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report around 9:15 about a house fire in the 500 block of Simon Avenue west in Dassel. Deputies arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the second-floor window of a home owned by 65-year-old Connie Pool.

Pool and one other person, 42-year-old John Klingelhoets, were home but not hurt in the blaze. The Sheriff's Office says the home received considerable damage from the fire and smoke, and it is believed the cause of the blaze was electrical. The Minnesota Fire Marshal is investigating.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Forrest City in Pictures Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud