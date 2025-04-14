Authorities Investigating Series of Break-Ins In Dassel
DASSEL (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of break-ins and property damage incidents in Dassel. The sheriff's office says they received 12 calls related to property damage, burglary alarms, break-ins, and suspicious people walking in Dassel from April 12th through the 14th.
Authorities say several businesses in the downtown area were damaged along with a vehicle on the south side of town. Deputies have gathered evidence and are investigating the incidents.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with video footage of the crimes or information to contact them. Any information can be provided anonymously on the office's confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.
