DASSEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash just north of Dassel on Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 24 and Highway 15, about two miles north of Dassel.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 43-year-old Emily Richer of Dassel was going north on Highway 15 while a second SUV being driven by 36-year-old Erin Buhr of Litchfield was going east on the county road when they crashed. Richter was hurt but did not need to be transported to a medical facility.

A passenger in Richter's car, 61-year-old Roger Richter of Dassel, was taken to Hutchinson Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Buhr was not hurt in the crash.

