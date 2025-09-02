COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A single-car crash sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the 73000 block of County Road 6 in Collinwood Township. The Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Marlon Guillen-Sarmiento of Willmar sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he drove off the roadway and struck a pole. Authorities say Guillen-Sariento's driving license was suspended at the time of the crash, and he was taken to a local hospital. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was not injured, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

