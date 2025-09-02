Saturday Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Saturday Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Meeker County Sheriff's Office

COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A single-car crash sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened in the 73000 block of County Road 6 in Collinwood Township. The Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Marlon Guillen-Sarmiento of Willmar sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he drove off the roadway and struck a pole. Authorities say Guillen-Sariento's driving license was suspended at the time of the crash, and he was taken to a local hospital. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was not injured, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Staying Cool in Summer Heat

Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Barenaked Ladies with Fastball and Guster at the Ledge Amphitheater

The Barenaked Ladies wrapped up a big week of headlining acts in June of 2025 with guests Fastball and Guster.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Chicago at the Ledge Amphitheater

Chicago was at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 13th, 2025 with all their hits, and it was the third of four shows by frontline acts at the Ledge for the week.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: dassel, meeker county crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON