Two People Hurt In Morning Crash Near Dassel

Photo: WJON

MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash east of Dassel on Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 9:45 a.m. a car driven by a 26-year-old man from Atwater was going west on Highway 12 and a Jeep driven by a 23-year-old man from Woonsocket, Rhode Island was going east on Highway 12 when they crashed.

Both men were hurt in the crash but their names have not yet been released. The state patrol says more information will be available late Sunday night.  WJON will update you on the story once more information is available.

