GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Litchfield early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. The state patrol says a pickup truck being driven by 55-year-old William Deadrick of Litchfield was going south on Highway 22 when he left the road, entered the ditch, and crashed. Deadrick was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

