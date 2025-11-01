Litchfield Driver Injured In Early Morning Crash

Litchfield Driver Injured In Early Morning Crash

Lee Voss - WJON

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Litchfield early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. The state patrol says a pickup truck being driven by 55-year-old William Deadrick of Litchfield was going south on Highway 22 when he left the road, entered the ditch, and crashed. Deadrick was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner

Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

2025 Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get Together is a rite of passage, and the first sign that summer is coming to an end. 2025 saw perfect weather for the entire 12-day run of the Minnesota State Fair.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Filed Under: Litchfield crash, meeker county crash, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON