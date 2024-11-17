Dassel Advances, Albany Falls In Sports Results For Sat.

Two area teams were playing in the state semi-finals in high school football.

FOOTBALL:

Dassel-Cokato 29, Pequot Lakes 26 - Class 3A Semi-final: Kobee Thielen and Caleb Smock each had two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Albany 20, Stewartville 33 - Class 3A Semi-final: Boone Roemeling had 3 passing TDs, all to Ethan Meyer in the loss for the Huskies.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

River Lakes 0, Albert Lea 2: Morgan Goskeson and Hanna Austinson had goals in the win for Albert Lea.

