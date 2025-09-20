Prep Sports Scoreboard – Friday, September 19th
High School sports scores from the St. Cloud area for Friday, September 19th.
FOOTBALL:
St. Cloud Tech 28, Detroit Lakes 20
Sartell 20, Branierd 16
Milaca 8, St. Cloud Apollo 6
St. Cloud Cathedral 28, Kimball 0
ROCORI 21, Wilmar 20
Royalton 31, Sauk Centre 28
Paynesville 44, BOLD 39
Foley 42, Little Falls 7
Eden Valley-Watkins 46, Redwood Valley 34
Pierz 21, Albany 14
Delano 28, Big Lake 6
Minnewaska 26, Melrose 25
Osakis vs. Holdingford - Saturday, 9/20
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:
St. Cloud Tech 3, St. Cloud Apollo 0
GIRLS SOCCER:
Big Lake 0, St. Cloud Crush 0
BOYS SOCCER:
Becker 5, St. John's Prep 2
