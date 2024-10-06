High School Sports Results Saturday, October 5th

GIRLS TENNIS:

Sub Section 8AA Girls Tennis

Singles:

1st Round

#1 Paige Tarrolly (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Brooke Hennen (Sartell) 6-0, 6,1

June Streit (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Audrey Guldseth (Big Lake) 6-0, 6-0

2nd Round

#1 Tarrolly (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Olivia Schreifels (Rocori) 6-0, 6-1

#2 Autumn Kron (Rocori) defeated Streit (St. Cloud Crush) 6-4, 6-3

Semifinals

#1 Tarrolly (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Rassier (Annandale) 6-2, 6-2

Championship

#1 Tarrolly (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Gagnon (Annandale) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

1st Round

#1 Sadie Mclean/ Sophia Erickson (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Norah Nesges/Grace Kalkbrenner (Willmar) 6-0, 6-0

#3 Felicty Fischer/ Claire Lampi (Annandale) defeated Karly Backes/ Kayla Cai (St. Cloud Crush) 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (3)

2nd Round

#1 Mclean/Erickson (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Fahey/O'Konek (Annandale) 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals

#1 Mclean/Erickson (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Crandell/Burns (Sartell) 7-5, 6-4

Championship

#1 Mclean/Erickson (St. Cloud Crush) defeated Groskreutz/Enerson (Becker) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

The St. Cloud Crush will play Bemidji in the Section 8AA Team Championship on Friday at Sta-fit in Sartell. Play will begin at 10:30 am. The Individual Section 8AA Tournament will be played Saturday at Sta-fit in Sartell. Play will begin at 9:00 am.

BOYS SOCCER:

Rocori 1, St. Francis 1

Bemidji 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 3: Jacob Oliver scored all three of the Crusader's goals. Connor Stockman had two assists, Daniel Lee had one assist, and Noah Henderson 4 saves in 74 minutes of play with 1 goal against for Cathedral.

St. Cloud Apollo 3, Irondale 4

Big Lake 2, Mound Westonka 3: Will and Landon Priest scored for Big Lake.

St. Cloud Tech 3, Park Center 3

GIRLS SOCCER:

Albany 0, St. Cloud Tech 12: Grace Kreuzer made 7 saves in the first half, and Brianna Dotseth had 6 saves in the second half for the Huskies.

