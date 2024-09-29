High School Sports Results Saturday, Sept. 28th
BOYS SOCCER:
Hermantown 2, Becker 0 (25-16, 25-22)
Becker 2, Carlton-Wrenshall 0 (25-16, 25-14)
Barnum 0 Becker 2 (22-25, 24-26)
Tartan 1, Sartell 2 (25-18, 23-25, 16-18)
Dassel-Cokato High School Charger Challenge:
Mankato East 2, Melrose 0 (25-23, 25-22)
GIRLS TENNIS:
Pine City - 10, Pierz - 5, Pequot Lakes - 7, Mora - 6, Little Falls - 6, Foley - 10, Aitkin - 1,
Doubles:
No. 1 - Brooke Litke, Little Falls - Olivia Litke, Little Falls def. Carlie Eggert, Pequot Lakes - Nikki Crocker, Pequot Lakes, 6-3 , 6-4 ,
No. 1 - Madelyn Kessler, Pierz - Clara Tax, Pierz def. Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-4 , 6-4
No. 1 - Addy Axtell , Mora - Emma Axtell, Mora def. Peyton Perrine, Aitkin - Maelie Kazmerzak, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-2
No. 1 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley def. Peyton Perrine, Aitkin - Maelie Kazmerzak, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 1 - Carlie Eggert, Pequot Lakes - Nikki Crocker, Pequot Lakes def. Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 1 - Brooke Boland, Pine City - Alana Linnell, Pine City def. Brooke Litke, Little Falls - Olivia Litke, Little Falls, 7-6 (3), 6-3
No. 1 - Addy Axtell , Mora - Emma Axtell, Mora def. Madelyn Kessler, Pierz - Clara Tax, Pierz, 6-3 , 7-5
No. 1 - Brooke Litke, Little Falls - Olivia Litke, Little Falls def. Clara Tax, Pierz - Madelyn Kessler, Pierz, 6-4 , 6-3
No. 1 - Brooke Boland, Pine City - Alana Linnell, Pine City def. Addy Axtell , Mora - Emma Axtell, Mora, 6-3 , 3-6 , 10-6
No. 2 - Elise Ballou, Little Falls - Myla Ballou, Little Falls def. Evalie Gall, Pierz - Abbie Virnig, Pierz, 4-6 , 7-5 , 10-8
No. 2 - Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes def. Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora, 3-6 , 7-5 , 10-5
No. 2 - Emily Rahm, Foley - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Ellory Grund, Aitkin - Addison Steffens, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 2 - Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora def. Ellory Grund, Aitkin - Addison Steffens, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 2 - Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora def. Evalie Gall, Pierz - Abbie Virnig, Pierz, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 2 - Vivian Lahti, Pine City - Kate Unverzagt, Pine City def. Elise Ballou, Little Falls - Myla Ballou, Little Falls, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 2 - Emily Rahm, Foley - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes, 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-6
No. 2 - Elise Ballou, Little Falls - Myla Ballou, Little Falls def. Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes, 7-5 , 6-4
No. 2 - Vivian Lahti, Pine City - Kate Unverzagt, Pine City def. Olivia Sauer, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley, 7-5 , 2-6 , 10-7
No. 3 - Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes - Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes def. Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley, 3-6 , 6-3 , 10-8
No. 3 - Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City def. Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora, 6-2 , 7-5
No. 3 - Aylah Iverson, Little Falls - Natalie Graeve, Little Falls def. Bela May, Aitkin - Vera Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-2
No. 3 - Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora def. Bela May, Aitkin - Vera Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-2
No. 3 - Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley def. Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora, 7-5 , 6-2
No. 3 - Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes - Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes def. Olivia Thielen, Pierz - Addie Thielen, Pierz, 6-4 , 6-3
No. 3 - Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City def. Aylah Iverson, Little Falls - Natalie Graeve, Little Falls, 6-4 , 7-5
No. 3 - Olivia Thielen, Pierz - Addie Thielen, Pierz def. Aylah Iverson, Little Falls - Natalie Graeve, Little Falls, 7-5 , 6-3
No. 3 - Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes - Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes def. Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 4 - Alyssa Miller, Pine City - Kendall Steele, Pine City def. Julia Lange, Little Falls - Anna Kahler, Little Falls, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 4 - Kendall Brandt, Mora - Carina Unger, Mora def. Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes - Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes, 6-3 , 6-3
No. 4 - Lydia Anderson, Foley - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Ev Nordberg, Aitkin - Violet Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-4
No. 4 - Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes - Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes def. Ev Nordberg, Aitkin - Violet Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 4 - Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes - Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes def. Julia Lange, Little Falls - Anna Kahler, Little Falls, 6-3 , 6-3
No. 4 - Alyssa Miller, Pine City - Kendall Steele, Pine City def. Kansas Block, Pierz - Laura Young, Pierz, 4-6 , 6-3 , 18-16
No. 4 - Lydia Anderson, Foley - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Kendall Brandt, Mora - Carina Unger, Mora, 6-4 , 6-2
No. 4 - Kansas Block, Pierz - Laura Young, Pierz def. Carina Unger, Mora - Kendall Brandt, Mora, 6-3 , 6-2
No. 4 - Lydia Anderson, Foley - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Alyssa Miller, Pine City - Kendall Steele, Pine City, 6-3 , 6-3
No. 5 - Adi Tomala, Pierz - Sam Hoheisel, Pierz def. Ellie Abbott, Little Falls - Danika Holmberg, Little Falls, 6-3 , 6-4
No. 5 - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City - Mallory Clepper, Pine City def. Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 5 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Hailey Mellgren, Foley def. Schultz Mila, Mora - Alyson Karnik, Mora, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 5 - Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin def. Schultz Mila, Mora - Alyson Karnik, Mora, 4-6 , 7-5 , 10-4
No. 5 - Ellie Abbott, Little Falls - Danika Holmberg, Little Falls def. Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-2
No. 5 - Adi Tomala, Pierz - Sam Hoheisel, Pierz def. Isabelle Ziesemer, Pequot Lakes - Francine Ganley, Pequot Lakes, 7-5 , 7-6 (5)
No. 5 - Megan Cielinski, Foley - Gracie Crowe, Foley def. Mallory Clepper, Pine City - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City, 6-7 (4), 6-4 , 10-8
No. 5 - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City - Mallory Clepper, Pine City def. Isabelle Ziesemer, Pequot Lakes - Keira Strong, Pequot Lakes, 6-4 , 6-2
No. 5 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Gracie Crowe, Foley def. Adi Tomala, Pierz - Sam Hoheisel, Pierz, 5-7 , 7-5 , 10-6
