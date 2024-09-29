High School Sports Results Saturday, Sept. 28th

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Holy Family 1: Both of the Crusaders' goals came in the 2nd half with Matthew Primus scoring on an assist by Griffin Sturm, and Jacob Oliver got the 2nd goal assisted by Primus. Noah Henderson made 4 saves in 80 minutes played with 1 goal against for Cathedral.

GIRLS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Apollo Apollo 4, Marshall 5: Marshall took a 5 goal lead, in the second half and Apollo's rally fell just short. The Eagles were led by Leighton Engel with 2 goals and Sydnee Stanoch and Avilee Keller with a goal apiece.

VOLLEYBALL:

Mora High School Invitational:

Becker finished 2-2 in the tourney.

Hermantown 2, Becker 0 (25-16, 25-22)

Becker 2, Carlton-Wrenshall 0 (25-16, 25-14)

Barnum 0 Becker 2 (22-25, 24-26)

Cloquet 2, Becker 0 (25-13, 25-12)

National Volleyball Center Invitational:

Sartell went 2-3 in the tournment.

St. Peter 2, Sartell 0 (25-17, 25-15)

Rochester Century 2, Sartell 1 (22-25, 25-16, 16-14)

Tartan 1, Sartell 2 (25-18, 23-25, 16-18)

Sartell 2, Owatonna 1 (13-25, 26-24, 15-13)

Sartell 0, Spring Grove 2 (27-25, 25-21)

Dassel-Cokato High School Charger Challenge:

The area had 5 team compete in the challenge. Litchfield went 1-3, Dassel-Cokato went 2-2, Melrose went 1-3, Eden Valley-Watkins went 2-2, and Big Lake was 4-0.

Litchfield 1, Melrose 2 (25-27, 25-20, 15-3)

Litchfield 0, Dassel-Cokato 2 (15-25, 23-25)

Litchfield 2, Rockford 0 (25-6, 25-17)

Mankato East 2, Litchfield 0 (26-24, 29-27)

Dassel-Cokato 1, Mankato East 2 (18-25, 25-13, 12-15)

Melrose 1, Dassel-Cokato 2 (25-15, 12-25, 9-15)

Dassel-Cokato 1, White Bear Lake 2 (13-25, 25-23, 9-15)

Mankato East 2, Melrose 0 (25-23, 25-22)

Melrose 0, Eden Valley-Watkins 2 (18-25, 24-26)

White Bear Lake 1, Big Lake 2 (23-25, 25-14, 10-15)

Big Lake 2, Rockford 0 (25-23, 25-20)

Mankato East 0, Big Lake 2 (12-25, 22-25)

Big Lake 2, Eden Valley Watkins 0 (25-20, 25-18)

Eden Valley-Watkins 0, White Bear Lake 2 (11-25, 19-25)

Rockford 0, Eden Valley-Watkins 2 (24-26, 16-25)

GIRLS TENNIS:

Granite Ridge Conference Tournament:

Pine City - 10, Pierz - 5, Pequot Lakes - 7, Mora - 6, Little Falls - 6, Foley - 10, Aitkin - 1, Doubles:

No. 1 - Brooke Litke, Little Falls - Olivia Litke, Little Falls def. Carlie Eggert, Pequot Lakes - Nikki Crocker, Pequot Lakes, 6-3 , 6-4 , No. 1 - Madelyn Kessler, Pierz - Clara Tax, Pierz def. Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-4 , 6-4 No. 1 - Addy Axtell , Mora - Emma Axtell, Mora def. Peyton Perrine, Aitkin - Maelie Kazmerzak, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 1 - Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley def. Peyton Perrine, Aitkin - Maelie Kazmerzak, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 1 - Carlie Eggert, Pequot Lakes - Nikki Crocker, Pequot Lakes def. Adelyn Rudnitski , Foley - Anna Dahlstrom, Foley, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 1 - Brooke Boland, Pine City - Alana Linnell, Pine City def. Brooke Litke, Little Falls - Olivia Litke, Little Falls, 7-6 (3), 6-3 No. 1 - Addy Axtell , Mora - Emma Axtell, Mora def. Madelyn Kessler, Pierz - Clara Tax, Pierz, 6-3 , 7-5 No. 1 - Brooke Litke, Little Falls - Olivia Litke, Little Falls def. Clara Tax, Pierz - Madelyn Kessler, Pierz, 6-4 , 6-3 No. 1 - Brooke Boland, Pine City - Alana Linnell, Pine City def. Addy Axtell , Mora - Emma Axtell, Mora, 6-3 , 3-6 , 10-6 No. 2 - Elise Ballou, Little Falls - Myla Ballou, Little Falls def. Evalie Gall, Pierz - Abbie Virnig, Pierz, 4-6 , 7-5 , 10-8 No. 2 - Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes def. Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora, 3-6 , 7-5 , 10-5 No. 2 - Emily Rahm, Foley - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Ellory Grund, Aitkin - Addison Steffens, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 2 - Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora def. Ellory Grund, Aitkin - Addison Steffens, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 2 - Mya Peterson, Mora - Teagan Oslin, Mora def. Evalie Gall, Pierz - Abbie Virnig, Pierz, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 2 - Vivian Lahti, Pine City - Kate Unverzagt, Pine City def. Elise Ballou, Little Falls - Myla Ballou, Little Falls, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 2 - Emily Rahm, Foley - Olivia Sauer, Foley def. Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes, 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-6 No. 2 - Elise Ballou, Little Falls - Myla Ballou, Little Falls def. Jenna Stoerzinger, Pequot Lakes - Cassidy Wick, Pequot Lakes, 7-5 , 6-4 No. 2 - Vivian Lahti, Pine City - Kate Unverzagt, Pine City def. Olivia Sauer, Foley - Emily Rahm, Foley, 7-5 , 2-6 , 10-7 No. 3 - Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes - Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes def. Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley, 3-6 , 6-3 , 10-8 No. 3 - Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City def. Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora, 6-2 , 7-5 No. 3 - Aylah Iverson, Little Falls - Natalie Graeve, Little Falls def. Bela May, Aitkin - Vera Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-2 No. 3 - Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora def. Bela May, Aitkin - Vera Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 3 - Chloe Bechtold, Foley - Ashlyn Gapinski, Foley def. Isabelle Keehr, Mora - Jane Olson, Mora, 7-5 , 6-2 No. 3 - Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes - Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes def. Olivia Thielen, Pierz - Addie Thielen, Pierz, 6-4 , 6-3 No. 3 - Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City def. Aylah Iverson, Little Falls - Natalie Graeve, Little Falls, 6-4 , 7-5 No. 3 - Olivia Thielen, Pierz - Addie Thielen, Pierz def. Aylah Iverson, Little Falls - Natalie Graeve, Little Falls, 7-5 , 6-3 No. 3 - Claire Oseland, Pequot Lakes - Emme Sullivan, Pequot Lakes def. Lily Rootkie, Pine City - Samantha Root, Pine City, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 4 - Alyssa Miller, Pine City - Kendall Steele, Pine City def. Julia Lange, Little Falls - Anna Kahler, Little Falls, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 4 - Kendall Brandt, Mora - Carina Unger, Mora def. Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes - Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes, 6-3 , 6-3 No. 4 - Lydia Anderson, Foley - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Ev Nordberg, Aitkin - Violet Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-4 No. 4 - Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes - Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes def. Ev Nordberg, Aitkin - Violet Eisenbraun, Aitkin, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 4 - Sierra Larson, Pequot Lakes - Mandy Malecha, Pequot Lakes def. Julia Lange, Little Falls - Anna Kahler, Little Falls, 6-3 , 6-3 No. 4 - Alyssa Miller, Pine City - Kendall Steele, Pine City def. Kansas Block, Pierz - Laura Young, Pierz, 4-6 , 6-3 , 18-16 No. 4 - Lydia Anderson, Foley - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Kendall Brandt, Mora - Carina Unger, Mora, 6-4 , 6-2 No. 4 - Kansas Block, Pierz - Laura Young, Pierz def. Carina Unger, Mora - Kendall Brandt, Mora, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 4 - Lydia Anderson, Foley - Alaina Miller, Foley def. Alyssa Miller, Pine City - Kendall Steele, Pine City, 6-3 , 6-3 No. 5 - Adi Tomala, Pierz - Sam Hoheisel, Pierz def. Ellie Abbott, Little Falls - Danika Holmberg, Little Falls, 6-3 , 6-4 No. 5 - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City - Mallory Clepper, Pine City def. Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 5 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Hailey Mellgren, Foley def. Schultz Mila, Mora - Alyson Karnik, Mora, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 5 - Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin def. Schultz Mila, Mora - Alyson Karnik, Mora, 4-6 , 7-5 , 10-4 No. 5 - Ellie Abbott, Little Falls - Danika Holmberg, Little Falls def. Hailey Munsterteiger, Aitkin - Lynae Kinzer, Aitkin, 6-2 , 6-2 No. 5 - Adi Tomala, Pierz - Sam Hoheisel, Pierz def. Isabelle Ziesemer, Pequot Lakes - Francine Ganley, Pequot Lakes, 7-5 , 7-6 (5) No. 5 - Megan Cielinski, Foley - Gracie Crowe, Foley def. Mallory Clepper, Pine City - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City, 6-7 (4), 6-4 , 10-8 No. 5 - Brecklyn Nicoll, Pine City - Mallory Clepper, Pine City def. Isabelle Ziesemer, Pequot Lakes - Keira Strong, Pequot Lakes, 6-4 , 6-2 No. 5 - Sage Greenwaldt, Foley - Gracie Crowe, Foley def. Adi Tomala, Pierz - Sam Hoheisel, Pierz, 5-7 , 7-5 , 10-6

