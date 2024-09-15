High School Sports Results Saturday, Sept. 10
VOLLEYBALL:
Barb Neprud Invitational (Upsala went 3-2 in the tourney).
Upsala 0, Pine River-Backus 2 (21-25, 13-25)
Upsala 2, Barnum 1 (10-25, 25-18, 15-13)
Upsala 2, East Central 1 (25-21, 16-25, 15-11)
Mille Lacs 0, Upsala 2
Upsala 0, White Bear Lake 2
Midwest Volleyball Warehouse - Showcase (Rocori went 1-2 in the tournament)
Rocori 2, Grand Rapids 0 (25-21, 25-17)
St. Peter 2, Rocori 0 (25-15, 25-18)
Byron 2, Rocori 0 (25-19, 25-17)
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School - Wolves Invite (Royalton went 3-1 in the invite and Sartell went 1-2).
Walker-Herman-Norcross 0, Royalton 2 (23-25, 24-26)
Royalton 2, Lake Park-Audubon 1 (25-17. 31-33, 15-8)
Fertile Betrami 2, Royalton 1 (27-25, 18-25, 15-13)
Royalton 2, Park Rapids 2 (25-22, 13-25, 15-12)
Stillwater 2, Sartell 1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-13)
Burnsville 0, Sartell 2 (25-22, 25-20)
Sartell 0, Eastview 2 (17-25, 19-25)
GIRLS SOCCER:
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, East Grand Forks 1: Emma Jamison and Addie Mondloch scored with assists from Amelia Newiger and Natalie Lesnau, and Aubrey Lesnau got the win in goal for the Crusaders.
