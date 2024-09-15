High School Sports Results Saturday, Sept. 10

VOLLEYBALL:

Barb Neprud Invitational (Upsala went 3-2 in the tourney).

Upsala 0, Pine River-Backus 2 (21-25, 13-25)

Upsala 2, Barnum 1 (10-25, 25-18, 15-13)

Upsala 2, East Central 1 (25-21, 16-25, 15-11)

Mille Lacs 0, Upsala 2

Upsala 0, White Bear Lake 2

Midwest Volleyball Warehouse - Showcase (Rocori went 1-2 in the tournament)

Rocori 2, Grand Rapids 0 (25-21, 25-17)

St. Peter 2, Rocori 0 (25-15, 25-18)

Byron 2, Rocori 0 (25-19, 25-17)

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School - Wolves Invite (Royalton went 3-1 in the invite and Sartell went 1-2).

Walker-Herman-Norcross 0, Royalton 2 (23-25, 24-26)

Royalton 2, Lake Park-Audubon 1 (25-17. 31-33, 15-8)

Fertile Betrami 2, Royalton 1 (27-25, 18-25, 15-13)

Royalton 2, Park Rapids 2 (25-22, 13-25, 15-12)

Stillwater 2, Sartell 1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-13)

Burnsville 0, Sartell 2 (25-22, 25-20)

Sartell 0, Eastview 2 (17-25, 19-25)

GIRLS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, East Grand Forks 1: Emma Jamison and Addie Mondloch scored with assists from Amelia Newiger and Natalie Lesnau, and Aubrey Lesnau got the win in goal for the Crusaders.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History