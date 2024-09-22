High School Sports Results Saturday, Sept. 21st

GIRLS SOCCER:

Apollo Girls Soccer (photo courtesy of Brianna Keller)

St. Cloud Apollo 3, Detriot Lake 1: For the Eagles, Leighton Engel scored the first two goals, both assisted by Sydnee Stanoch, and Kaylee Ginter scored the third goal, assisted by Engel.

BOYS SOCCER:

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Providence Academy 0: Jack Stang scored three goals, Jacob Oliver had two goals and an assist, Mason Layne scored an unassisted goal, and Noah Henderson made 4 saves for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 9-0 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL:

Midwest Volleyball Warehouse Showcase:

Pool Play - Albany 1, Hawley 2 (26-24, 17-25, 12-15): Hannah Klein had 12 kills for the Huskies..

Playoffs - Albany 2, Redwood Valley 0: (25-12, 25-14): Hannah Klein led the team with 10 kills.

Playoffs - Albany 2, Southwest Christian 0 (25-17, 25-16)

Albany finished the tourney 3-2 and in 9th place.

Two Rivers High School - Dockin Invitational:

St. Cloud Tech 0, Maranatha 2 (19-25, 17-25)

St. Cloud Tech 1, Two Rivers 1 (17-25, 26-24)

St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Paul Harding 0 (25-18, 25-14)

St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Agnes 0 (25-17, 25-22)

St. Cloud Tech 2, Tartan 1 (25-22, 23-25, 15-8)

The Tigers finished 3-1-1 overall in the tournament.

Cathedral-Volleyball-Court11

Pierz Pioneer Classic:

Little Falls 0, Zimmerman 2 (10-25, 16-25)

Mora 2, Little Falls 1 (25-14, 18-25, 16-14)

Little Falls 1, Floodwood 1 (11-25, 25-19)

Little Falls 0 Holdingford 2 (15-25, 1-25)

Holdingford 0, Floodwood 2 (19-25, 21-25)

Holdingford 1, Zimmerman 1 (25-20, 19-25)

Pierz 2, Holdingford 1 (19-25, 26-24, 15-12)

Little Falls finished 0-3-1 overall and Holdingford finished 1-2-1 overall in the tournament.

Sibley East High School Invitational:

Dassel-Cokato 0, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 2 (23-25, 23-25)

Dassel-Cokato 1, Sibley East 1 (25-15, 9-25)

Lester Prairie 2, Dassel Cokato 0 (25-17, 25-15)

Dassel-Cokato finished the tournament with a 0-2-1 record.

