High School Volleyball Results Friday, October 25th
VOLLEYBALL:
St. Cloud Cathedral 0, Albany 3 (12-25, 12-25, 21-25) - Class 2A, Section 6 Quarterfinal: Hannah Klein had 16 kills and Brynn Panek 9 kills for the Huskies.
Montevideo 0, Paynesville 3 (9-25, 11-25, 9-25) - Class 2A, Section 3 Subsection Quarterfinal: Ava Martinson led the Bulldogs with 9 kills.
Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0, Eden Valley-Watkins 3 (14-25, 23-25, 23-25) - Class 2A, Section 3 North Subsection Quarterfinal.
Litchfield 3, Morris Area 2 (19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8) - Class 2A, Section 3 North Subsection Quarterfinal.
Blake 1, Kimball 3 - Class 2A, Section 5 2nd Round.
Milaca 3, Pequot Lakes 2 (25-15, 27-25, 20-25, 11-25, 15-12) - Class 2A, Section 6 Quarterfinal.
Holdingford 0, Royalton 3 (19-25, 14-25, 18-25) - Class 2A, Section 5 2nd Round.
Dassel-Cokato 0, Watertown-Mayer 3 (14-25, 23-25, 20-25) - Class 2A, Section 5, 2nd Round.
Zimmerman 3, Big Lake 1 (25-19. 18-25, 25-9, 25-18) - Class 3A, Section 5 Semi-Final.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud