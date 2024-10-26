High School Volleyball Results Friday, October 25th

High School Volleyball Results Friday, October 25th

photo courtesy of Cathedral activities

VOLLEYBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 0, Albany 3 (12-25, 12-25, 21-25) - Class 2A, Section 6 Quarterfinal: Hannah Klein had 16 kills and Brynn Panek 9 kills for the Huskies.

Montevideo 0, Paynesville 3 (9-25, 11-25, 9-25) - Class 2A, Section 3 Subsection Quarterfinal: Ava Martinson led the Bulldogs with 9 kills.

Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0, Eden Valley-Watkins 3 (14-25, 23-25, 23-25) - Class 2A, Section 3 North Subsection Quarterfinal.

Litchfield 3, Morris Area 2 (19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8) - Class 2A, Section 3 North Subsection Quarterfinal.

Blake 1, Kimball 3 - Class 2A, Section 5 2nd Round.

Milaca 3, Pequot Lakes 2 (25-15, 27-25, 20-25, 11-25, 15-12) - Class 2A, Section 6 Quarterfinal.

Holdingford 0, Royalton 3 (19-25, 14-25, 18-25) - Class 2A, Section 5 2nd Round.

Dassel-Cokato 0, Watertown-Mayer 3 (14-25, 23-25, 20-25) - Class 2A, Section 5, 2nd Round.

Zimmerman 3, Big Lake 1 (25-19. 18-25, 25-9, 25-18) - Class 3A, Section 5 Semi-Final.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

 

 

Filed Under: Albany volleyball, St. Cloud Area Sports Results, St. Cloud area sports scores, St. Cloud Cathedral Volleybll
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON