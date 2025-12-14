Prep Sports Scoreboard &#8211; Saturday, December 13th

Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, December 13th

Bruce Bennett, Getty Images

It was a lighter day in prep sports action on Saturday, but there were still a few games going on in the area in basketball and hockey. In girls' hockey, the St. Cloud Crush were able to battle back from an early deficit to take down Simley 6-4.  Ella Sanders got Simley out to the quick start, scoring the only two goals in the 1st period and staking Simley to a 2-0 lead.

Liz Bell cut into the lead for the Crush just 52 seconds into the 2nd, and it was 2-1. Simley got the goal back for a 3-1 lead before Josie Longnecker scored for St. Cloud, and it was 3-2.  Sanders completed the hat trick for Simley with her third goal at 12:38 in the 2nd period, and it was again a two-goal advantage at 4-2.

Then it was all St. Cloud. The Crush's Reese Ruska made it 4-3 at 15:10, and then Longnecker picked up her 2nd goal of the day, and things were knotted at 4 heading into the 3rd.  The Crush finished things off in the third by shutting out Simley in the period, and then another goal by Bell and an insurance goal by Reeghan Stevens gave St. Cloud the 6-4 win.  Check out all the scores from Saturday's games below.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Simley 4
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Northfield 2
Bemidji 4, Sartell 2
Mora-Milaca 6, Ely 4

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Bemidji 64, Sartell 36
Hutchinson 68, ROCORI 31
Dassel-Cokato 63, Blake 60

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 79, ROCORI 58
Minneapolis North 71, St. Cloud Tech 63
Mahtomedi 64, Sartell 48
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, Maple Lake 62

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY]

Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.
Filed Under: St. Cloud Area Sports Results
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON