Prep Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, December 13th

It was a lighter day in prep sports action on Saturday, but there were still a few games going on in the area in basketball and hockey. In girls' hockey, the St. Cloud Crush were able to battle back from an early deficit to take down Simley 6-4. Ella Sanders got Simley out to the quick start, scoring the only two goals in the 1st period and staking Simley to a 2-0 lead.

Liz Bell cut into the lead for the Crush just 52 seconds into the 2nd, and it was 2-1. Simley got the goal back for a 3-1 lead before Josie Longnecker scored for St. Cloud, and it was 3-2. Sanders completed the hat trick for Simley with her third goal at 12:38 in the 2nd period, and it was again a two-goal advantage at 4-2.

Then it was all St. Cloud. The Crush's Reese Ruska made it 4-3 at 15:10, and then Longnecker picked up her 2nd goal of the day, and things were knotted at 4 heading into the 3rd. The Crush finished things off in the third by shutting out Simley in the period, and then another goal by Bell and an insurance goal by Reeghan Stevens gave St. Cloud the 6-4 win. Check out all the scores from Saturday's games below.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Crush 6, Simley 4

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Northfield 2

Bemidji 4, Sartell 2

Mora-Milaca 6, Ely 4

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Bemidji 64, Sartell 36

Hutchinson 68, ROCORI 31

Dassel-Cokato 63, Blake 60

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 79, ROCORI 58

Minneapolis North 71, St. Cloud Tech 63

Mahtomedi 64, Sartell 48

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, Maple Lake 62

