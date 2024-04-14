Johnnies Bats Take Charge For Two Wins in Sat. Sports Recap

COLLEGE BASEBALL

-- St. John’s broke out the lumber on Saturday and pounded out two wins against Carleton. Carleton took the lead in game 1 thanks to 5 runs in the top of the 3rd inning after a 1-0 lead by the Johnnies but it didn’t take St. John’s long to answer back. The Johnnies got 1 in the bottom of the 3rd on a Sac. Fly by Rodney Erickson and then 5 more in the 4th led by a 3-run homer from Owen Dauk to take a 7-5 lead. St. John’s put up 4 more in the 5th and 2 in the 6th for a 13-5 advantage. Carleton tried to come back getting 3 in the top of the 7th but St. John’s stopped the scoring and won 13-5. In game 2 the Johnnies really got the bats rolling scoring 3 times each in the 1st, 2nd, 4th 6th, and 7th, plus 4 in the 8th with one more in the 5th to put up 20 and take the game 20-9. The Johnnies improved to 15-8 on the year and 6-2 in conference play.

--The Huskies from St. Cloud State split their doubleheader with the University of Mary on Saturday. Game 1 wasn’t even close. Mary took an early 1-0 lead after the 1st inning but SCSU erupted for 7 runs in the 3rd with 3 doubles in the inning, one each by Noah Dehne, Cal James, and Garrett Bevacqua. The Huskies added 1 in the 4th, 5 in the 5th, and 2 more runs in the 6th to get to a 15-1 final. Game 2 did not go as well for SCSU. The Huskies held a 4-1 lead after 5 innings before things got away from them giving up 5 runs in the 6th. The two teams would trade some runs in the next few innings and Mary held a 7-6 edge going into the 9th. Mary put up 5 runs in the top of the 9th on 2 doubles and an HR and shut down the Huskies offense in the bottom of the 9th to take the game 12-6.

--The Gophers split their doubleheader with the University of Michigan on Saturday. Game 1 was all Wolverines with Michigan putting up runs in the first 6 innings. The Gophers only pushed across one run in the game in the 6th on a Brady Counsell homerun. Minnesota flipped the script in game 2. The Gophers plated 6 runs in the 2nd led by a two-run single by Counsell and a 3-run homer from Jake Perry. The two teams traded 2 spots in the 3rd giving the Gophers a 8-2 lead until the 7th when the Wolverines scored once more. Minnesota shut them down after that for an 8-3 final victory. The two teams play again on Sunday.

JUNIOR HOCKEY:

-- The St. Cloud Norsemen closed out the regular season with a victory over the Austin Bruins 3-0. The win gave them a weekend split with Austin as well. The Norsemen got one goal each from Michael Coleman, Wes Berg, and Wyatt Wurst in the win.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

-- St. Cloud State lost both ends of their doubleheader with Minnesota State-Mankato. Mankato jumped out to an early lead in game one putting up 3 runs in the top of the 1st. SCSU answered in the bottom of the 1st with a Sac Fly by Maggie Fitzgerald to make the score 3-1. The bats would go cold for the Huskies after that and the Mavericks added two more in the 6th and 7th to get to the final score of 7-1. In game 2 the Huskies got going early with a two-run single by Fitzgerald in the 1st and then another run in the third on a Brooke Holmes double to go up 3-0. The two teams got a run each in the 5th and then the wheels came off as St. Cloud allowed 4 runs in the 6th and 5 more in the 7th and Mankato took game 2 by a final of 10-5. The two losses drop SCSU’s record to 23-19 on the year.

--St. Ben’s saw their 9-game winning streak come to an end Saturday but they rebounded to get a split with St. Catherine’s. St. Cate’s got a run in the 1st and 3 more in the 2nd to take an early 4-0 lead in game 1. The Bennies cut the lead in half in the bottom of the 4th with 2 runs on a Sac Fly by Megan Erickson, and an unearned run. St. Cate’s took those runs back with 2 more of their own in the 5th and another in the 6th to win the game 7-2. The Bennies received some great pitching in game 2 from Ellie Peterson who threw 5 innings of shutout ball. The Bennies wouldn’t waste the performance. St. Ben’s grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st on a 3-run HR from Olivia Tautges. That was all Peterson needed but the Bennies put up two more in the 3rd and 4 in the 4th for good measure taking game 2 by a 9-0 score in 5 innings.

-- The University of Minnesota was hammered by Indiana in game 2 of their 3-game weekend series with Indiana. The Hoosiers jumped on MN early putting up 5 in the 1st and another 7 in the 2nd for an early 12-0 lead. They would tack on 3 more for a 15-0 advantage before the Gophers scored 2 in the top of 5th with an unearned run and a Sac. Fly for the final of 15-2 in 5 innings. The two teams will finish up the series on Sunday.

