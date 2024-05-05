St. Ben’s Splits To Earn Share Of MIAC Title In Sat. Sports Recap

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

-- St. Ben’s earned a share of the MIAC title by splitting their doubleheader with Bethel. Game 1 was a pitchers' duel. After 4 shutout innings by both sides, Bethel got on the board with an Abby Otterness single to left field driving in Autumn Earney for a 1-0 lead. That was all the scoring for the game and Bethel hung on for the 1-0 win. St. Ben’s Ellie Peterson threw a complete game giving up the 1 run and striking out 7. Runs proved hard to find in game 2 as well. St. Ben’s grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 4th on a Sammy Muetzel Sac. Fly to center. Bethel wasted no time in tying the game scoring a run in the 5th. The Bennies captured the lead with an HR by Olivia Tautges in the 6th, which ended up being the game-winner as St. Ben’s took game 2 by a 2-1 final. The Bennies received more stellar pitching in game two from winner Olivia Wallace with 6 innings pitched giving up an unearned run. Peterson threw 1 inning of scoreless relief for the save. The Bennies finished the regular season with a 23-16 mark.

--The University of Minnesota fell to Nebraska on Saturday in game 2 of their 3-game series. Down 1-0 the Gophers took the lead on a 2-run HR by Sydney Strelow in the bottom of the 1st and then went up 3-1 with an RBI double by Jess Oakland in the 3rd. However, the Cornhuskers scored 7 unanswered runs, as the Gophers offense went dry, and took the game 8-3. Macy Richardson took the loss giving up 4 earned runs on 8 hits in five innings with 5 strikeouts. The two teams will wrap up the weekend series on Sunday.

St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University loading...

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--St. Cloud State wrapped up the regular season with a weekend sweep of Bemidji State. The Huskies took the lead in Saturday’s game in the 2nd inning with an unearned run, they then scored again on a groundout, and Drew Beier tripled and Cal James doubled to score two more giving them a 4-0 lead. Bemidji claimed the lead by scoring in the 4th and 5th inning taking the 5-4 lead after 5. St. Cloud reclaimed the lead in the 6th scoring 6 times with the big blow being a 3-run HR by James. The Huskies added two more in the 7th and two in the 8th for the final 14-5 margin. SCSU finishes the regular season with a 28-11 record, tying for 2nd most wins in school history. The record is 31 wins by the 2015 team.

Graham Miller, St. John's University Graham Miller, St. John's University loading...

-- St. John’s closed out their regular season with a doubleheader split with St. Olaf on Saturday. Game 1 was a low-scoring affair. St. Olaf took the 1-0 lead in the top of the 5th on a single to right center by Matthew Oberlander. The Johnnies answered in the bottom of the inning with a run of their own on a single to center by Blake Mellgren. St. Olaf retook the lead in the top of the 6th on an RBI double by Joey Glampe which would prove to be the game-winner. Conner Hartley took the loss but had a strong performance throwing 6 innings giving up just 2 earned runs, and striking out 4. In game 2, the Johnnies got on the board first with 2 runs in the 1st inning on a line out by Jack Schleper, and a single to right by Owen Best. St. Olaf tied the game in the 2nd only to see St. John’s grab the lead back in the bottom of the inning on a double to right center by Owen Dauk. St. Olaf went up 4-3 after scoring a single run in the 3rd and 4th innings. The Johnnies reclaimed the lead for good in the bottom of the 7th when Best doubled down the right field line scoring Joe Becker and then got the game-winner on a ground out by Jordan Amundson for the 5-4 win. SJU finishes the regular season with a 23-14 overall record.

Get our free mobile app

--The Gophers lost game 2 of their weekend series with the University of Nebraska by a 7-3 score. The game was close early on and was tied 1-1 entering the 6th. The Cornhuskers took a 2-1 lead on a Sac. Fly, and then got 4 more in the 8th for a commanding 6-1 lead. Nebraska added an insurance run in the 9th to be up 7-1 entering the bottom of the inning for the Gophers. Minnesota tried to come back scoring on a wild pitch, and getting two more on a 2-run HR by Brady Counsell to cut the lead to 7-3 before Nebraska pitching shut them down to get the 7-3 win. The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer