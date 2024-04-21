COLLEGE SOFTBALL

-- St. Cloud State split their doubleheader with Northern State on Saturday. The Huskies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first only to see the Wolves take the lead in the bottom of the inning by putting up 4 runs. Both teams scored one run in the 2nd to keep the game close at 5-4. Northern State scored three more in the 3rd to go up 8-4. The Huskies scored once in the top of the 7th to get to the final of 8-5. SCSU came back strong in the 2nd game by scoring five times in the 1st, one in the 2nd, and three more in the 4th to get up on the Wolves 9-0. St. Cloud added another run in the 5th before the Wolves plated 3 in the bottom of the 5th to cut the lead to 10-3. The Huskies added a final run in the 6th to get to the final margin in game 2 of 11-3.

--In another weekend split St. Ben’s took on St. Mary’s on Saturday. In game 1, St. Ben’s took the early 2-0 lead only to see St. Mary’s score the next four runs to grab a 4-2 advantage. The two teams traded runs to get to 4-3 and then again to get to 5-4 before the Bennies rallied late. St. Ben’s scored an unearned run in the 7th to tie it and then got another unearned run when Sammy Muetzel was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to win it. The final score was 6-5. St. Mary’s took the early 3-0 lead in game 2 in the first and then got another in the 3rd for a 4-0 lead. St. Ben’s pushed one across in the 4th and another in the 6th on a homerun by Tori Benson to make it 4-2. Both teams scored twice in their end of the 7th and St. Mary’s won game two 6-4.

-- The Gophers won their game against Rutgers on Saturday 9-6. Minnesota got off to an early 4-0 lead in large part by a 3-run Delanie Cox triple in the 1st inning. Rutgers scored once in the top of the 2nd and the Gophers got one in the 2nd, two in the 3rd, and 1 in the 4th to hold an 8-1 lead after 4. Rutgers tried to mount a late-inning comeback getting 2 runs in the 6th and 3 more in the 7th but Minnesota held on for the win. The Gophers will try to win the rubber game in the three-game series on Sunday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--Like the softball team, St. Cloud State baseball split their doubleheader with Wayne State. The Huskies were shut out in game 1 by a score of 4-0. The Warriors Corbin Kirk shut down SCSU’s offense throwing a complete game shutout, giving up only 4 hits with 5 strikeouts. St. Cloud faired better in game 2. The Huskies took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning on a triple by Noah Dehne and a Sac Fly by Sawyer Smith. Garrett Bevacqua’s single got two runs in the 3rd and SCSU got 3 more runs in the 4th to go up 7-0 before Wayne State scored twice in their half of the 3rd to cut the lead to 7-2. The Warriors scored solo runs in the 7th and 8th to get to the final margin of victory of 7-4 for St. Cloud.

-- St. John’s baseball split their weekend series with St. Mary’s too. St. Mary’s scored first in game 1 plating two runs in the 3rd and two more in the 4th. St. John’s scored once in the bottom of the 4th on a single by Jack Schleper to reduce the lead to 4-1. The Johnnies cut the margin to 4-2 on a Rodney Erickson fielder’s choice in the 5th. St. Mary’s got the run back in the top of the 6th and held on for the 5-2 win. St. John’s erupted in the late innings of game 2 to blow a close game open and cruise to the win. Up 4-3 after 6-½ innings the Johnnies put up a 4 spot in the 7th on a 3-run homerun by Owen Dauk and a solo shot by Jordan Amundson, and then got four more in the 8th on a grand slam by Dauk, and a passed ball to get to the 13-3 final score.

--The University of Minnesota lost 7-1 to Indiana in a Big 10 match-up on Saturday. Indiana held a 5-0 lead after 4-1/2 innings before the Gophers put up their lone run in the bottom of the inning on an HR by Drew Berkland to make it 5-1. The Hoosiers responded with a 2-run homerun by Carter Mathison to make the final 7-1. The two teams will square off again in a doubleheader on Sunday.

