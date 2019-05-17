College Baseball Results/Schedule

The St. Cloud State baseball team lost 4-3 in Warrensburg, Missouri Thursday night in the NCAA Division II Central Regional to Central Oklahoma. The Huskies fall to 40-13 and will play an elimination game against Missouri Southern State in Warrensburg, Missouri at 3:30 p.m. today.

The St. Cloud Tech and Community College baseball team won an elimination game against Hibbing Community College 11-4 Thursday in the NJCAA Region 8 tournament. The Cyclones play another elimination game today at noon against Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

St. John's baseball opens play today against Baldwin Wallace in the NCAA Division III tournament at 1:30 p.m. in River Forest, Illinois. The Johnnies are 32-12.