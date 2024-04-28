Johnnies Sweep DH To Move Into 2nd In Sat. Sports Recap

COLLEGE BASEBALL

-- St. John’s moved into 2nd place in the MIAC with their doubleheader sweep of St. Scholastica. Down 1-0 in game 1 the Johnnies tied things up in the bottom of the 1st on an RBI double by Joe Becker. Reed Marquardt’s double in the 4th followed by Owen Dauk’s 2 RBI single gave St. John’s a 4-1 lead. St. Scholastica got an unearned run in the 5th for their only other score and St. John’s took game 1 by a 4-2 final. Connor Hartley threw a complete game for the win with 4 strikeouts and no walks. The Johnnies wasted no time in game 2 putting up 3 runs in the 1st for an early 3-0 lead. Marquardt’s 2-run HR in the 2nd made it 5-0 before St. Scholastica put up 2 in the 4th to cut the margin to 5-2. St. John’s answered back in their half of the 4th with 3 more runs for an 8-2 lead. Then they got two more in the 5th on a wild pitch and a Rodney Erickson double, and one more in the 6th on Blake Mellgren’s single up the middle to reach the final 11-2 score. Carter Theisen picked up the win tossing 5 innings and giving up just one earned run and 2 strikeouts.

-- St. Cloud State swept their Saturday doubleheader with Minot State on Saturday. In Game 1, the Huskies broke out the big lumber in the 2nd inning with a 2-run HR by Garrett Bevacqua and a solo shot by Ben Clapp for a 3-0 lead. Minot got one back in their half of the 2nd cutting it to 3-1. The Huskies got a run in the 6th on an RBI single by Bevacqua and another in the 7th on a double by Sawyer Smith to get up 5-1. Minot pushed one across in the bottom of the 7th before St. Cloud ended it for the 5-2 win. After three scoreless innings to start game 2, the Huskies took an early 1-0 lead on a solo HR in the 4th by Cal James. SCSU pushed two more runs across in the 5th for the 3-0 lead. Minot got 2 in the 6th to cut the lead to 3-2. The Huskies answered with 2 in the 7th and 1 in the 8th for a 6-2 lead. Minot wasn’t done though and closed the margin to 6-5 with a 3-Run HR by Colton Bagshaw in their half of the 8th. St. Cloud got 3 insurance runs in the 9th and shutdown Minot in the bottom of the inning to take home the 9-5 win. The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday.

--The Gophers hung on and picked up a conference win by beating Penn State. The Nittany Lions held a 1-0 lead going into the top of the 6th when Josh Fitzgerald singled to center to drive in Weber Neels to tie the game. They picked up two more runs in the inning on a Sac. Fly by Sam Hunt and an RBI single from Jack Spanier. Hunt picked up an RBI single in the 8th giving the U a 5-1 lead going to the 9th and they needed it. Penn State mounted a comeback and plated 3 runs before Kyle Remmington recorded the last out and the Gophers hung on to win 5-4. The two teams wrap up their 3-game series on Sunday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

-- St. Cloud State closed out their final home series at Selke Field with a split in their doubleheader with the University of Mary. SCSU didn’t waste any time in game 1 jumping out on the Marauders in the first inning. Brooke Holmes got an RBI to start things off on a bases-loaded walk, she was followed by Rainna Stangle’s 2-RBI Single putting the Huskies up 3-0 but the scoring wasn’t’ done yet. Lydia Krueger singled to drive in the 4th run, then Grace Frechette reached on a fielder’s choice scoring an unearned run for a 5-0 lead. Reese Holzhueter finished the scoring with a 2-RBI single to left field giving SCSU a 7-0 lead after 1. The seven runs were all the Huskies needed and they finished with a 7-3 win. Game 2 didn’t go as well. Mary reversed the early scoring putting up 4 in the 2nd and three more in the 3rd for the early 7-0 lead. The Huskies scored one in their half of the 3rd on a Sac. Fly by Krueger making it 7-1. Maggie Fitzgerald got another Sac. Fly for SCSU in the 5th but that was it for scoring and the Marauders took game 2 by a 7-2 final.

--St. Ben’s split a doubleheader with St. Scholastica on Saturday. The Bennies took the lead in game 1 in the 1st on an RBI double by Megan Erickson. They got three more in the 3rd on a HR by Olivia Tautges for a 4-0 lead. That was all Ellie Peterson needed as she was dominant in securing her 12th win of the season. Peterson threw the complete game 1-hit shutout with 7 strikeouts. Game 2 was a tight battle that came down to the end. Tautges gave the Bennies the early 1-0 lead with a Sac. Fly in the 3rd. St. Scholastica tied things up in their half of the 3rd on an RBI single to right field by Kari Breuer. It remained knotted until the bottom of the 7th when Olivia Wallace beaned Scholastica’s Breuer with based loaded forcing in the winning run and 2-1 Bennies loss.

-- The University of Minnesota picked up a conference win by downing Iowa 7-5. The Gophers grabbed the lead in the 3rd on a Taylor Karpf HR, added 4 more runs in the 4th, and then Krapf hit her 2nd HR of the game, a 2-run shot in the 5th giving the U a 7-0 lead. The Hawkeyes tried to come back plating 3 in the 6th on an RBI single and then two unearned runs on two throwing errors by the Gophers. Iowa was able to push across two more in the 7th before Macy Richardson was able to record the last out for the 7-5 win. Iowa and Minnesota will play again on Sunday, and Monday to complete their 3-game series.

