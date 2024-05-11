Brena Earns All-NSIC Honors For SCSU In Friday Sports Recap

TRACK & FIELD:

--St. Cloud State opened the NSIC Championships on Friday and sits in 10th place after day one. The Huskies did have several notable finishes at the tourney. Graduate High Jumper Paola Brena earned all-conference honors after finishing in 2nd place with a jump of 1.71 m. The 1.71 was a season-best as well. Sprinter Katie Lavato set a new personal best in the 100 and 200 meters. She ran an 11.96 in the 100 and a 24.84 in the 200. Freshman Myesha Thompson hit a season-best 5.51 m in the long jump, and Makaylin Christenson tied her season-best mark of 1.55 m in the high jump for the third time. SCSU continues in the NSIC Outdoor Championships at the Mark Shuck Outdoor Track & Field Complex on the campus of Minnesota State in Mankato.

Graham Miller, St. John's University

COLLEGE BASEBALL

--St. John’s season came to an end on Friday with a loss to St. Mary’s University. St. Mary’s got up on the Johnnies early scoring twice in the 1st inning, 3 more times in the 2nd, and another 3 times in the 3rd to take a 7-0 lead. St. John’s scored in the bottom of the 3rd when Jack Schleper hit a double to right field scoring two. St. Mary’s put the game away in the top of the 4th scoring 6 more runs for a 13-2 lead. The Johnnies scored twice more in the bottom of the 7th but by then St. Mary’s had put 19 on the board and took the game 19-4. St. John’s was their own worst enemy in the game walking 8 and hitting 5 batters.

-- The University of Minnesota fell to Michigan State on Friday. The Spartans held an early 2-1 lead until the Gophers’ Drew Berkland hit a 2-run HR in the bottom of the 4th to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead. Michigan State tied the game at 3 apiece in the 5th inning and took a 5-3 lead in the top of the 7th. The Spartans added a 6th run in the top of the 8th inning for a 6-3 lead. The Gophers cut the margin to 6-4 in the bottom of the 8th on a fielder’s choice RBI by Berkland but could get no closer. Michigan State won the game by the 6-4 final.

