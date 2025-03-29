St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 28th
BASEBALL
Macalester College 0, St. John's University 3 - Game 1
Connor Hartley got the win for the Johnnies throwing 7 innings, giving up only 3 hits and striking out 3.
Macalester College 0, St. John's University 2 (9 Innings) - Game 2
Will Fazio tossed 7 shutout innings, allowing 3 hits, while striking out 6 for St. John's. Carter Theisen picked up the win in relief with 2 innings of shutout work and 2 strikeouts.
Minnesota State University - Mankato 10, St. Cloud State University 8 (8 innings) - Game 1
Wyatt Tweet and Wilmis Castro had 2 RBI apiece for the Huskies.
Minnesota State University - Mankato 10, St. Cloud State University 0 - Game 2
St. Cloudn's only run was unearned.
NCAA MEN's BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES:
Ole Miss 70, Michigan State 73
Kentucky 65, Tennessee 78
Michigan 65, Auburn 78
Purdue 60, Houston 62
NCAA WOMEN's BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES
UNC 38, Duke 47
Maryland 67, South Carolina 71
LSU 80, NC State 73
Ole Miss 62, UCLA 76
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening
RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta