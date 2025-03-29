St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 28th

BASEBALL

Macalester College 0, St. John's University 3 - Game 1

Connor Hartley got the win for the Johnnies throwing 7 innings, giving up only 3 hits and striking out 3.

Macalester College 0, St. John's University 2 (9 Innings) - Game 2

Will Fazio tossed 7 shutout innings, allowing 3 hits, while striking out 6 for St. John's. Carter Theisen picked up the win in relief with 2 innings of shutout work and 2 strikeouts.

Minnesota State University - Mankato 10, St. Cloud State University 8 (8 innings) - Game 1

Wyatt Tweet and Wilmis Castro had 2 RBI apiece for the Huskies.

Minnesota State University - Mankato 10, St. Cloud State University 0 - Game 2

St. Cloudn's only run was unearned.

NCAA MEN's BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES:

Ole Miss 70, Michigan State 73

Kentucky 65, Tennessee 78

Michigan 65, Auburn 78

Purdue 60, Houston 62

NCAA WOMEN's BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCORES

UNC 38, Duke 47

Maryland 67, South Carolina 71

LSU 80, NC State 73

Ole Miss 62, UCLA 76

