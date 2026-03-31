ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

MONDAY, MARCH 30TH

CONCORDIA COBBERS 2 ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 1

The Cobbers out-hit the Johnnies four to three, and they got solid pitching from Dylan Inniger, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Mohr closed it out with one inning of relief, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cobbers offense was led by Alex Anderson, he went 1-4 for an RBI, and Mason Henry went 1-3 for an RBI and a stolen base. Brayden Wolfgram went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base, and Tanner Nowacki had a walk. Zach Ehnstrom went 1-3, and he scored a run. Drew Dorsey had a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Johnnies' senior righty Jack Dobesh started and threw 6 2/3 innings; he gave up three singles, two runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Johnnies were led on offense by Will Koeppen and Brandon Hemr, both of whom went 1-3. Zach Helfmann went 1-2, Justin Brooks and Mason McCurdy both had a walk, and Alex Matchey scored a run.

CONCORDIA COBBERS 6 ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 2

The Cobbers out-hit the Johnnies twelve to eight, including four doubles and very good pitching by starter Grant Anderson. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Wyatt Mohr closed it out with three innings; he gave up three hits, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cobbers' offense was led by Drew Dorsey, who went 2-3 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run and Jack Primus went 2-4 for an RBI and a stolen base. Ben Shumanski went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Alex Anderson went 1-5 with a double for two RBIs. Luke VanErp went 1-2 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Brayden Wolfgram went 1-4, and he scored a run. Mason Henry went 2-4 with a double, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Luke Knudsen went 1-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Johnnies' starting pitcher, a righty junior Carter Theisen, threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks, and recorded a strikeout. Righty freshman Dylan Bloom threw 5 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, two runs, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Lefty senior Vinny Schleper threw one inning; he issued one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Johnnies' offense was led by right fielder Brendon Hemr, who went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, and Catcher Will Wareham went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Alex Matchey went 2-3 with a walk, and he was hit by a pitch. Will Koeppen went 1-4 with a walk, and Zach Helfmann went 1-4.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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