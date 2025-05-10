St. John’s Falls in MIAC Tourney
The Johnies' season came to an end on Saturday with a loss in the MIAC Tournament.
St. Olaf dropped St. John's in a slug fest 13-12. St. Olaf had two-out rallies in both the 8th and 9th innings to win the game after St. John's held a 9-6 lead going into the 8th inning.
The Johnnies were led by Zach Helfmann with an HR and 3 RBI, Joe Becker's HR and 2 RBI, and Brendan Hemr homered as well. The Johnnies used four pitchers in the loss. St. John's finishes the season with a 25-16 record.
