St. John’s Falls in MIAC Tourney

PHOTO courtesy of Graham Miller/St. John's University.

The Johnies' season came to an end on Saturday with a loss in the MIAC Tournament.

St. Olaf dropped St. John's in a slug fest 13-12. St. Olaf had two-out rallies in both the 8th and 9th innings to win the game after St. John's held a 9-6 lead going into the 8th inning.

The Johnnies were led by Zach Helfmann with an HR and 3 RBI, Joe Becker's HR and 2 RBI, and Brendan Hemr homered as well. The Johnnies used four pitchers in the loss. St. John's finishes the season with a 25-16 record.

