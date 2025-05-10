St. John’s Falls in MIAC Tourney

The Johnies' season came to an end on Saturday with a loss in the MIAC Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

St. Olaf dropped St. John's in a slug fest 13-12. St. Olaf had two-out rallies in both the 8th and 9th innings to win the game after St. John's held a 9-6 lead going into the 8th inning.

The Johnnies were led by Zach Helfmann with an HR and 3 RBI, Joe Becker's HR and 2 RBI, and Brendan Hemr homered as well. The Johnnies used four pitchers in the loss. St. John's finishes the season with a 25-16 record.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery