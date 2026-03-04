A Thrilling Weekend As Johnnies Baseball Splits And Conquers

ST. JOHNS UNIVERSITY JOHNNIES BASEBALL

(Friday 27th/DH/Saturday 28th/one Game)

The Johnnies opened their season with the Buena Vista Beavers; they came up short 13-8, but they came back with two huge wins in the other two games.

GAME 1 - BUENA VISTA BEAVERS 13 SJU JOHNNIES 8

The starting pitcher was McDaniel, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Brinkman threw three innings; he gave up one hit, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Ripple threw one inning; he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks, and he recorded a strikeout. 

The Beavers' offense was led by Struck, who went 3-5 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Johnson went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jenkins went 2-3 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Bylington went 2-3 for three RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Sobeck went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Kassel went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs.

The Johnnies out-hit the Beavers, thirteen to eight, including a pair of triples and a double. Carter Theisen, a junior righty, threw four innings. He gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Vinny Schleper, a senior righty, threw four innings. He gave two hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Riley Schwellenback, who went 2-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, and he scored a run. Will Koeppen went 1-4 for two RBIs and two walks, and Alex Matchey went 1-5 for an RBI. Collin Kray went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Mason McCardy went 1-5 with a double.  Brendan Hemr went 1-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Owen Amrhein had a walk, Justin Brooks had a walk, and he scored a run, and Joseph Larson scored a run.

GAME 2 - SJU JOHNNIES 11 BUENA VISTA BEAVERS 1

The Johnnies out-hit the Beavers twelve to six, including five doubles.  Hunter Hoen threw seven innings, gave up six hits, one run, three walks, and recorded eight strikeouts.   Ben Rudser, a sophomore righty from Holdingford HS, threw two innings; he gave up one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Will Wareham, who went 2-5 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored a run. Riley Schwellenbach went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Reed Marquardt went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Brendon Hemr went 2-5 with a double, and he scored three runs. Mason McCardy went 2-5 with a double, and he scored two runs. Alex Matchey went 1-4 for an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Tanner Hoemann went 1-1 for an RBI. Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville HS had a walk, a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch. Collin Kray had two walks, and he scored a run, and Will Koeppen had a walk.

The Beavers pitchers were Johnson, who threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits, seven runs, and five walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Weeks threw 1 1/3 innings; he recorded a strikeout, and Camman threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Beavers' offense was led by D. Johnson, who went 2-4, and J. Eddie had an RBI. Jenkins went 1-2 with two walks, Schock went 1-4, and Sobeck went 1-3.

SATURDAY GAME - SJU JOHNNIES 18 BUENA VISTA BEAVERS 0

The Johnnies out-hit the Beavers, fifteen to eight, including four doubles and a home run. Matthew Magnuson, a junior righty from Holdingford, threw four innings. He gave up five hits, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Edwards a freshman righty threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts and recorded four strikeouts. Jack Dobesh, a senior righty from Holdingford, threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts. 

The Johnnies' offense was led by Reed Marquardt went went 2-4 with two doubles for five RBIs, and he scored a run. Will Koeppen went 3-5 for 5 RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Mason McCardy went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Brendan Hemr went 2-5 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Zach Helfmann went 1-3 with a home run for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Riley Schwellenbach went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Alex Matchey went 2-5, and he scored two runs. Owen Amrhein had an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs. Tanner Hoemann went 2-4 and scored three runs. Nolan Dumonceaux had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Beavers threw six pitchers; they gave up fifteen hits, eighteen runs, six walks, and recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Sobeck, who went 2-4 with a triple, and Dwong went 2-3 with a triple. Struck went 1-4 and  Kestner went 1-1.

NEXT GAMES

MARCH 7 (DH, MARCH 8th one game)

Simpson College at Indianola, Iowa 

