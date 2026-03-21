ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

FRIDAY MARCH 20th

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 10 RAMPO COLLEGE ROAD RUNNERS 1

The Johnnies out-hit the Road Runners nine to two, including a huge home run. Max Edwards, a righty freshman, threw eight innings; he gave up two hits, two walks, one run, and recorded nine strikeouts to earn the win. He is 3-0 on the season. Noah Jensen a lefty senior, threw one inning, and he retired three batters.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Riley Schwellenbach, their center fielder, who went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs. Mason McCurdy, the Johnnies' catcher, went 3-4 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Zach Helfman went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Nolan Dumonceaux, lefty fielder, was hit twice by a pitch, had a walk, scored a run, and was credited with a RBI. Alex Matchey went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Shortstop Will Koeppen went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored a run. First baseman Justin Brooks went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a pair of runs, right fielder Brendan Hemr was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Hoemann had a walk.

The Road Runners' starting pitcher was James Kahn, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, six walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Sabin threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up five hits and three runs. Greg Guzman threw 2/3 of aaninning, Cody Quagliato threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. Jack Fournier threw one inning; he gave up a run, one walk, and recorded a strikeout. The Road Runners' offense was led by Julian Schultz, he went 1-2 for a RBI Braden Schappert went 1-3 and he scored a run, and Nick Pelegrín and Dan Maglio both had a walk.

MN. WEST CT BLUE JAYS 7 STCC CYCLONES 6

The Cyclones actually out hit the Blue Jays ten to six, they had two doubles and a pair of sacrifice flys. Sam Palfini threw five innings; he gave up seven hits, four runs, five walks, and recorded four strikeouts. No. 44 threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. No. 2 threw 2/3 of an inning; he recorded a strikeout.

The Blue Jay offense was led by Layke Miller, he went 1-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk. Andy Emiliano went 1-3 for an RBI, with a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Pascal Sanchez went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Marcos Castaneda went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Quinn Athy had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Cyclones' starting pitcher was Nick Hordeen, a righty freshman who threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Chase Lyon, a righty freshman, threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, and two walks. Nick Anderson, a righty freshman, threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Carter Gmahl, who went 2-5 for three RBIs, and Ben Rothstein went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Luke Dam went 3-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Easton Peters went 1-4 with a double, and he was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Barker went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. JT Tirado went 1-4, Luke Illies had two walks and he scored a run, Carson McCain was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Landon Nieman was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks, and Josh Kingery had two walks.

SCTCC CYCLONES 15 NORTHLAND PIONEERS 5

The Cyclones out-hit the Pioneers seventeen to six, including a home run, two triples, and five doubles, and they put up six big runs in the fifth inning. Leo Duske, a righty freshman, threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, six walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Knutson, a righty freshman, threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit.

The Cyclones' offense was led by first baseman Easton Peters, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, and he scored three runs. Right fielder JT Tirado went 2-4 with a triple for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Third baseman Ben Rothstein went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Catcher AJ Galvin went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Shortstop Luke Dam went 2-4 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 2-2 with a double, a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Centerfielder Luke Illies went 1-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Second baseman Luke Bieniek went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run and leftfielder Josh Kingery went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Caleb Dean, he threw four innings, he gave up fourteen hits, eleven runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Kendrick Richinson threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jacob Krosecky went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Josiah Montelongo went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run. Triston Oriole-Marek went 2-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Adrian Leon had an RBI.

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