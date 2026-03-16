ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

SATURDAY MARCH 14th

OHIO NORTHERN UNIV. POLAR BEARS 8 ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 4

The Polar Bears out-hit the Johnnies fourteen to seven. Drew Tofree started and threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Konnor Brogan threw two innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polar Bears were led on offense by Kyler Lapp, who went 4-5 for three RBIs, and he scored three runs; Chase Armstrong went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Sammy Rausch went 2-5, and he scored a run, and Carson Stevens went 1-5. Kyle Callahan went 2-4, and he scored two runs; Tyler Rinehart went 2-4, and he scored a run.

The Johnnies' starting pitcher was Matthew Magnuson, a junior righty. He threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Vinny Schlegel, a senior lefty, threw three innings; he gave up seven hits, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Zach Helfman, who went 1-1 with a home run for an RBI, and Alex Matchey went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI. Will Wareham went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Reed Marquardt from Chisago Lake HS went 1-4 for an RBI. Brenden Hemr from Blaine HS went 2-4, and Justin Brooks went 1-3, and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs from Paynesville HS had a stolen base, Will Koeppen had two walks, and he scored a run, and Mason McCurdy had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

SUNDAY MARCH 15th

CHARLOTTE CC 49ers 10 ST. JOHN’s UNIV. JOHNNIES 9

The 49ers and the Johnnies each collected twelve apiece. The 49ers used six pitchers, who gave up twelve hits, nine runs, eleven walks, and recorded nine strikeouts.

The 49ers offense was led by Todd Hudson, who went 3-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Spencer Nolan went 2-5 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Todd Hudson went 3-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and. Cole Strickland went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adrian Jimenez went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, Dylan Koontz went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Cody Gunderson went 1-5 and he scored a run.

The Johnnies used seven pitchers; they gave up twelve hits, ten runs, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. The Johnnies' offense was led by Jayden Raifstanger, who went 2-5 for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run, and Jon LeGrunde went 2-5 for an RBI and a walk. Shawn McMillan went 2-4 for an RBI, and a walk, and Sean Britt went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Lewis Rodriquez went 3-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Jack Tate went 1-1 with a double for a RBI. Ayden Frey went 1-3 for an RBI, two walks, and he scored a run. Adam Agresti had four walks, and he scored a run. Dylan Fitzsimmons had two walks and he scored a run.

ST. JOHN’S JOHNNIES 6 UW-STEVEN POINT POINTERS 2

The Johnnies out-hit the Pointers ten to eight, including a home run and a double. Max Edwards, a righty freshman from Rockford HS, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Noah Jensen, a lefty senior from SRR HS, gave up two hits, one run, and one walk. Jack Dobesh, a righty senior from Edina HS, threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Reed Marquardt, who went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and Zach Helfmann went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Will Koeppen and Eli Matchey both went 1-4 for an RBI, and Mason McCardy had a walk. Owen Amrhein went 1-1 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Justin Brooks went 2-4, and he scored a run. Riley Schwellenbach went 1-4, and he scored a run. Brendan Hemr went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Grayson Fuchs had a walk.

The Pointers' starting pitcher was K. Schultz. He threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Wagenaar threw two innings; he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pointers' offense was led by C. Brown and T. Ramirez, both of whom went 1-4 for an RBI. Argersinger went 2-5, and Steiger went 1-1 with a double, and he scored a run. T. Soule went 1-4 with a walk, and Steger went 1-1 with a double, and he scored a run.

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