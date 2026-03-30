ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

SUNDAY MARCH 29TH

ST. MARY UNIV. CARDINALS 3 ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 2

The Cardinals were out-hit by the Johnnies eight to six. Eric Stomberg threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, one run, five walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Miner threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits and one run. Brady Patten threw one inning; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Alex Hannemann, who went 2-4 for an RBI and a stolen base, and Steve Golden went 1-3 for an RBI. Sam Knickerbocker went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored a run. Daniel Sherman went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Reese Berg went 1-4, and Gavin Schulte from Sartell HS had a walk, a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch.

The Johnnies' starting pitcher was righty freshman Max Edwards. He threw six innings he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Righty Sophomore Dylan Marciulionis threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk. Righty senior Jack Dobesh threw 2/3 innings; he retired two batters.

The Johnnies' offense was led by first baseman Justin Brooks, who went 2-3 for an RBI and a walk. Center fielder Ryan Schellenbach went 1-2 for an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base. Shortstop Will Koeppen went 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base, and DH Zach Helfmann went 1-3 with a walk. Catcher Mason McCurdy went 1-3, and he scored a run. Left fielder Owen Amrhein went 1-3, and right fielder Brandon Hemr had a walk and a stolen base.

ST. MARY UNIV. CARDINALS 4 ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 1

The Cardinals out-hit the Johnnies eight to seven, including a home run and a double. Kasey Carlson threw six innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Conner Tilley threw two innings; he gave up two hits and two walks. Mason Windschitl threw one inning; he gave up a hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Ryan Csida, who went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Gavin Schulte from Sartell HS went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs. Reese Berg went 2-4 with a walk, and Steve Golden went 1-4. Josh Costello went 1-3 with a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Daniel Sherman went 1-3.

The Johnnies righty junior Hunter Hoen threw 7 1/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. A lefty sophomore, Vinny Schleper, threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters. Lefty senior Noah Jensen from SRHS threw one inning; he retired three batters.

The Johnnies' offense was led by right fielder Brandon Hemr, who went 4-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Shortstop Will Koeppen went 1-3 for an RBI, and center fielder Riley Schllenbach went 1-4. Second base Alex Matchey had a walk, first baseman Justin Brooks had a walk, and DH Zach Helfmann had a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings. Gallery Credit: Getty Images