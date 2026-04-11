ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

THURSDAY, APRIL 9TH

ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 17 ST. SCHOLASTICA SAINTS 1

The Johnnies out-hit the Saints fifteen to six, including a pair of doubles, two sacrifice flies, and they put up six big runs in the fifth. Righty freshman Max Edwards started on the mound, and he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. A righty junior, Carter Theisen, threw one inning; he recorded one strikeout.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Reed Marquardt, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Mason McCurdy went 3-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Brenden Hemr went 2-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Matchey went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Will Koeppen went 1-2 for three RBIs; he had two walks, a stolen base, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Riley Schwellenbach went 2-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored four runs. Justin Brooks went 1-3 for an RBI, a pair of walks, and he scored two runs. Owen Amrhein went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Colin Kray went 1-1 for an RBI, and Zach Helfmann went 1-5, and he scored a run.

The Saints' starting pitcher, Logan Price, and four others gave up fifteen hits, seven walks, and a pair of doubles. Their offense was led by Tyler Tiedman, who went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and Tommy Crupi went 2-3. Luke Krull went 1-4 with a triple, Kellen Graning went 1-1, Max Israel had a walk and scored a run, and Damian Tamayo Vera had two walks.

ST. JOHNS UNIV JOHNNIES 10 ST. SCHOLASTICA SAINTS 3

The Johnnies out-hit the Saints nine to four, including a home run and two doubles. Hunter Hoen started for the Johnnies; he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Noah Jensen from SRR HS threw two innings to close it out; he issued one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Johnnies' offense was led by Alex Matchey, who went 2-5 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Reed Marquardt went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Owen Amrhein had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Zach Helfmann went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Schwellenbach went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Mason McCurdy went 1-2 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Will Koeppen had a walk, and he scored a run. Brenden Hemr went 1-2 with two walks, two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Justin Brooks scored a run.

The Saints' Johnathan Stocckle threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, ten runs, three walks, and recorded one strikeout. Five others combined to give up two walks and recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Markus Israel, who went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Kallan Graning went 1-2 for an RBI, and Andrew Beffel had an RBI. Ben Schefers went 1-2, and Gu Swanson went 1-1 with a walk.

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