St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, April 18th

BASEBALL:

Wayne State University 2, St. Cloud State University 0 - Game 1

Wayne State University 4, St. Cloud State University 2 - Game 2

Ethan Navratil and Blaine Guthrie each drove in one run for the Huskies.

SOFTBALL

Minnesota State University - Moorhead 3, St. Cloud State University 4 - Game 1

Grace Frechette drove in two runs, and Macey Clark threw 6.2 innings, give up 8 hits, all 3 earned runs and had 5 strikeouts for SCSU.

Minnesota State University - Moorhead 3, St. Cloud State University 2 - Game 2

Reese Holzhueter and Grace Frechette drove in the runs for SCSU, and Emma Eickhoff tossed 4.1 innings, giving up 8 hits, 3 earned runs, and striking out 2.

